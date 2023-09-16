Washington goes 2-1 in Mustang Invitational to close out non conference play

If you can’t win them all, two out of three isn’t too bad.

Freshman outside hitter Kierstyn Barton had another great weekend, and after losing its eight-game winning streak against Pepperdine University on Friday afternoon, the Washington volleyball team salvaged its trip to San Luis Obispo with a win over Saint Mary’s College to finish 2-1 in the Mustang Invitational.

Day 1: Washington vs Cal Poly (Thursday)

Barton may only be in her first year, but she’s already playing like a seasoned pro. Washington needed every bit of that maturity to take down California Polytechnic State University.

Barton showed out with a career-high 26 kills, while redshirt freshman middle blocker Elise Hani was on lockdown with three aces and blocks, and the Huskies (9-2) went to the limit before defeating Cal Poly in five sets Thursday night.

UW has been used to striking first in matches this season, but on Thursday, they found themselves in an early deficit after dropping the first set. The Mustangs (6-6) stormed ahead immediately, jumping out to a 9-1 advantage and riding that lead to a 25-22 win. Barton and junior outside hitter Madi Endsley both contributed four kills apiece, but seven errors and a .119 hitting percentage doomed the Huskies in a disappointing start to the game.

UW looked more like the strong offensive unit fans have come to expect in the second and third sets, rolling past Cal Poly to take a 2-1 set lead. Barton had 10 kills alone between the second and the third, receiving help from all across the roster. Most importantly, the Huskies committed just four errors combined, as opposed to 11 for the Mustangs. Washington won both sets, 25-19 and 25-22, respectively, to pull one set from taking its eighth straight game.

But UW fell back to its offensive woes from the first set to drop the fourth and set up a winner-take-all fifth. Washington hit just .114, and with a plethora of miscues, Cal Poly staved off elimination with a 25-20 win.

Things looked bleak in the final set, with Cal Poly holding an 11-9 advantage and four points from a stunning comeback. Barton was determined to keep the winning streak alive, registering her 25th and 26th kills of the match to carry UW over the finish line and give it a close 15-11 win to save the game.

Day 2: Washington vs Pepperdine (Friday)

All good things must come to an end, and on Friday afternoon, it was Washington’s winning streak against Pepperdine.

Senior outside hitter May Pertofsky, who was named MVP of last week’s Husky Invite, led all players with 17 kills, but it was far from enough as Washington’s eight-game winning streak came to an end with a three-set loss to Pepperdine University.

Aside from Pertofsky, the offense for the Huskies struggled all day long, with 19 errors in total and sloppy play giving the Waves (4-6) all the ammunition they needed to make quick work of the Huskies.

After UW came up just short in a 25-22 opening-set loss, it looked completely wiped after almost a month of travel all across the country and a five-set slugfest the day prior. Washington was outscored 50-36 in the second and third sets, hitting a paltry 0.054 and 0.083, respectively, in those sets.

The Huskies had no answers for a shutdown Waves defense, led by graduate libero Riley Patterson with a whopping 20 digs, and lost for the first time since Aug. 25.

Day 3: Washington vs Saint Mary’s (Saturday)

Washington dropped its second game of the season on Friday afternoon, but the losing streak was contained to one with a four-set win over Saint Mary’s College on Saturday morning.

Endsley was doing what it took on both ends, with four blocks and finishing one kill shy of her season high (18). A Husky offense that was nonexistent in a loss to Pepperdine University the day before rebounded in a major way, rolling past the Gaels (6-6) in 25-16, 25-19, and 25-18 set wins. In the first set, UW was aggressive and on point with its attacks, fielding a 0.48 hitting percentage.

Between the lines, senior setter Kayce Litazu was outstanding. A 2023 transfer from Wichita State University, Litazu has made herself a favorite with her new teammates, with 44 assists on Saturday giving the Huskies perfect setup after perfect setup to continuously jump ahead and stay ahead of the Gaels.

While SMC would strike back in the second to even the score, UW would take the next two sets in convincing fashion to leave San Luis Obispo with a 2-1 record, with conference play right around the corner.

Washington kicks off conference play next with a road game against Washington State. The in-state rivals will square off on Thursday, Sep. 21 at 7.p.m in Pullman, Washington.

Reach reporter Andrew Sousa at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @andrew_soozay

