Washington golf leans on a mix of veteran and young faces in pursuit of NCAA Regionals repeat

At one of the most exclusive golf clubs in the country, Gatorade was splashing onto the 18th green.

Aldarra Golf Club in Sammamish has five pages of rules governing the members, but it’s likely that pouring sports drinks onto the freshly trimmed ryegrass fell into the unwritten rules category.

The Huskies chose to blissfully ignore the protocol. Senior Noah Woolsey had just tapped in for par to secure the Pac-12 Championship, and the celebration was flowing. Gatorade was splashing from bottles and Woolsey was carried out on the shoulders of his teammates, a picture that is likely framed in head coach Alan Murray’s office.

Hoisting up Woolsey’s right leg was RJ Manke, boasting a joyous grin. The senior duo excelled last season. Now, their legacy is reflected in pictures as they continue their next chapter at the professional level.

Losing two superstars would have sent most teams into a rebuilding period, but not Washington. Murray has a surplus of pieces that can fill these holes to remain in title contention, and it starts with senior Petr Hruby.

As one of the few remaining seniors on the team, Hruby aims to become the veteran leader within the program. He shined during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, where he earned Pac-12 Golfer of the Month before college golf ultimately shut down. The Czech Republic native took a step back during his sophomore season but began to regain his footing throughout last year. A mainstay at the top of the leaderboard, Hruby finished four of the last five tournaments in the top three of Washington’s finishers.

On most golf teams, junior Teddy Lin would have been the star. At Washington, he was largely overshadowed. This year, the Taiwan native finally has the spotlight to himself and plans to make the most of it. Lin finished on the All-Pac-12 second team last season, and turned heads at tournaments throughout the year, notably finishing as a medalist at the Duck Invitational with a 9-under-par. If Lin continues his consistent play, a few more individual medals are likely in store for his junior season.

Perhaps the most exciting piece of the revamped roster is the addition of Joshua Koo. The incoming freshman had a summer to remember, which was capped off by a second-place finish at the Junior America’s Cup, a tournament that showcases the best junior talent in the west region of North America. This finish followed an impressive showing in the U.S. Junior Amateur, where Koo advanced to the round of 16 in the unique matchplay format.

While Murray will debut a reconstructed roster from last season, head coach Mary Lou Mulfur will have the luxury of penciling in a nearly identical roster for the women’s golf program.

Mulfur, who begins her 40th season directing the Huskies, has all five starters returning from last year’s NCAA Regionals team. Despite the continuity, the Huskies have their work cut out for them as they move past a winless season last year. The team especially struggled to close out tournaments, an issue that became particularly relevant toward the end of the year.

The difficult final stretch of the season consisted of a stop at Chambers Bay Golf Course, before traveling to Eugene, Oregon for the Pac-12 Championships and Ann Arbor, Michigan for the NCAA Regionals. Washington would finish the first rounds of each of these tournaments in 2nd place, a tie for 3rd place, and a tie for 2nd place, respectively. The Huskies would fail to win any of these tournaments.

Luckily for Washington, Camille Boyd is familiar with the top of leaderboards. If the Huskies aim to take home a team title this year, the Yorba Linda, California native will have to repeat her stellar season. The junior was the top finisher for the Huskies in seven out of their 12 tournaments, earning her an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention. Boyd took home the lone piece of hardware for the Washington team last season, winning the individual title at the Juli Inkster Invitational with the lowest score under par in a three-round tournament in Washington’s history.

Poised for a breakout year is junior Stefanie Deng, who put her talent on display toward the back half of the season. The top finisher for Washington at the Pac-12 Championship, she has the skill set to be a consistent presence at the top of the leaderboard. This leap will only come if Deng can overcome her struggles in the third round, where she carded a combined 39-over-par.

A player to keep an eye on is Mount Rainier High School product, sophomore Kennedy Knox. Before teeing off for the first time as a Husky, Knox had a stellar summer that consisted of five tournament wins, setting expectations sky high for her freshman year. Knox’s rounds routinely displayed flashes of potential, but she often struggled to emerge from the middle of Washington’s leaderboard. If the sophomore begins to settle in during her second year with the Huskies, while limiting the costly high-scoring rounds, she’ll emerge as a fresh face on the Huskies’ top finishers list.

Expectations remain high for the two programs entering this season, and they seek to exceed them when they tee off this month. The men’s team will tee off Friday, Sept. 9 at the Maui Jim Invitational in Scottsdale, Arizona. The women’s team has a few more weeks of preparation before teeing off Friday, Sept. 23rd at the Mason Rudolph Invitational in Nashville, Tennessee.

Reach reporter Ty Gilstrap at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ty_gilstrap

