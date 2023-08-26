Washington impresses in three-game inauguration for Leslie Gabriel

If the last two results of the Washington volleyball team’s appearance in the Southeastern Showdown are any indication, it could be a fun season on Montlake.

Senior outside hitter May Pertofsky dominated, freshman middle blocker Elise Hani impressed, and on Friday and Saturday, the Huskies (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) took two of three to start the first season under new head coach Leslie Gabriel.

Game 1: UTEP

With six players making their debuts for the Huskies, the initial growing pains were apparent in Friday’s five-set loss to the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP).

UW took a back-and-forth first set 25-23 behind the strong play of Pertofsky, who led the game with 18 kills to go alongside her two aces. But the nerves were apparent for many of the players making their debut for Washington, committing 28 attack errors in the contest to halt momentum and keep the Miners (3-0, 0-0 Conference USA) around.

After a fast-paced opening set, Washington was far more passive in the second set, and UTEP took advantage. The Huskies had an attack percentage of just 0.031, as opposed to 0.225 in the first game, and stayed on their heels for most of the set. The Miners would eventually break through, securing a 25-19 win to even up the match.

The next two sets were neck and neck, with UTEP taking the third set 25-23 to pull within one set of victory. Pertofsky wouldn’t let the Huskies go away without a fight, notching six kills to lead them to a 25-22 fourth set win and set up a winner-take-all fifth round.

However, the final set was all UTEP, who quickly jumped out to a 12-5 lead. Washington made it interesting, closing the gap to 13-9, but a UTEP kill and an attack error by Pertofsky gave the Miners a 15-9 victory to take the set and the match.

Game 2: Southeastern Louisiana

After a tough loss, Washington had little issue against Southeastern Louisiana (SLU) later that day, recording a 3-1 victory to give Gabriel her first win as head coach after 22 years as an assistant.

The attack was much more balanced for the Huskies, and this paid immediate dividends on the scoreboard. Pertofsky led the way again with 14 kills, but also received strong support from junior outside hitter Madi Endsley, who contributed 13 kills of her own. After a quieter first game, Hani came alive in later rounds, with six blocks stifling the attack for the Lions (1-2, 0-0 Southland).

UW dominated the first two sets, outscoring SLU 50-32 to jump to a 2-0 lead. After a passive debut against UTEP, Washington was far more aggressive against SLU, with a 0.429 attack percentage leading to an easy 25-14 win in the opening set. UW followed that up with a 0.387 percentage in the second set while benefiting from six SLU errors to take another stress-free set, 25-18.

The Lions roared ahead 7-0 in the third round, propelled by attack errors from Pertofsky, freshman middle blocker Katy Wessels, and sophomore outside hitter Audra Wilmes. Wilmes would rebound in the set with two kills and an ace, but SLU stayed ahead the whole time, staving off a late UW rally to take the set, 25-17, and cut Washington’s lead to 2-1.

With Washington leading the math 2-1, the Huskies jumped ahead to close the match with a fourth-set win. In a set full of runs, UW jumped out to a 9-3 lead behind four attack errors from SLU. The Lions’ 10 total errors kept the Huskies ahead, and from there, Washington secured a 25-18 set victory to earn its first win of the season.

Game 3: Grambling State

Washington saved its best for last, recording a dominant 3-0 victory over Grambling State (GSU) on Saturday to end the Southeastern Showdown on a high note.

No set was particularly close, with the Huskies taking the match against the Tigers (0-3, 0-0 SWAC) behind 25-16, 25-14, and 25-9 set victories to close out their stay in Louisiana.

Wilmes had arguably her best game of the three, finishing with seven kills to back up Endsley — who led both teams with 12. Wessels led a shutdown defensive front, with her and Pertofsky combining for five blocks to keep GSU at bay all day long.

The first set was tight-knit for a while, with UW holding a 16-15 lead, but the Tigers would fall apart from there, notching six errors to guide the Huskies to a strong finish.

Washington ran away with the game soon after, leading wire-to-wire in the second set and never allowing GSU within four points of the lead. Freshman outside hitter Kierstyn Barton was exceptional, doing it all on both ends with two kills and two blocks in the set. GSU cut the lead to 20-14, but Washington responded with five straight points to seal the victory in the set.

The final set was once again dominated by the Huskies, who had their best set of the three games to close out the match. This time, it was senior libero Grace Zilbert’s time to shine, with her sharp serving leading to two aces and three forced errors by GSU.

In the blink of an eye, it was 21-8, and a serving ace from sophomore libero Maeve Griffin closed out an emphatic 25-9 set to sweep the match.

Next up, Washington will travel west to California for a match against Long Beach State on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.

Reach reporter Andrew Sousa at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @andrew_soozay

