Washington increases its win streak with shutout against CSUN

There was never any doubt for the Washington women’s soccer team as they took care of business against California State University, Northridge (CSUN) on Sunday afternoon.

The Huskies (4-1-1) outshot the Matadors (0-5-1) 25-3 in a dominant 3-0 win to increase their win streak to three in a row.

The first half was full of opportunities for the Huskies, led by a free kick rattling the crossbar from junior forward Ioanna Papatheodorou in the 10th minute. However, they could not find the back of the net in the first half despite mustering a wild 14 shots and forcing eight saves from CSUN’s goalie.

“We just wanted to make sure we didn’t get frustrated after failing to score in the first half,” head coach Nicole Van Dyke said. “In the second half, we focused on being more sharp and efficient because we knew the breakthrough would come.”

Freshman forward Radisson Banks was indeed sharp and efficient in the 51st minute as she turned and finished through a couple of defenders to make it 1-0, UW. But things started becoming a bit chippy in the 60th minute as CSUN was frustrated by its inability to score.

The Huskies continued their intense pressure, notching two close shots in the 67th and 68th minutes, and a ripped volley from Banks in the 72nd minute grazed the crossbar.

Washington finally got its second goal from freshman midfielder Jadyn Holdenried after she fired a great shot to the corner, sliding it right past the keeper. The Huskies capped off their dominant performance in the 87th minute when senior forward Hailey Still put away a penalty to increase the score to 3-0.

UW forced only one save throughout the match, highlighting its dominating performance on the defensive side of the ball.

“The esteem is fantastic with the team right now,” Van Dyke said. “We’re doing a great job of focusing on one game at a time, and this week, we’ll be glad to have training and be able to hone in on things we want to work on.”

The Huskies will look to maintain this high esteem as they prepare for two road games in the following weeks. Washington will kick off its road trip in a rivalry matchup against Seattle U on Sunday, Sep. 10, at 5 p.m.

