Washington keeps the momentum rolling with two wins in Long Beach

Head coach Leslie Gabriel has taken the reins after 22 seasons as an assistant, and after just six games, she couldn’t have asked for a better start.

Game 1: Long Beach State

Junior outside hitter Madi Endsley had another dominant performance, redshirt freshman middle blocker Elise Hani was a defensive force, and the Washington volleyball team cruised to its fourth straight win with a 3-1 victory over Long Beach State on Friday evening.

After a six-day break between games, the Huskies (4-1) started slow, dropping the first set in a back-and-forth affair. The Endsley-led attack was still strong with 11 kills, but was evenly matched by the Dirtbags (2-2), who had 14 of their own to keep things even.

With the first set coming down to the wire in a 17-17 tie, UW’s defense had its worst spot of the day, committing six errors to hand LBSU six of its final eight points. The miscues were enough for the Dirtbags to jump ahead and take the opening set 25-20.

The underwhelming start seemed to light a fire under the Huskies, who would take the next three sets, but not without difficulty. The second set saw another close finish, but this time, Washington pulled ahead to even up the score.

After a slow start, sophomore outside hitter Audra Wilmes showed out in the second, leading the way with five kills and a service ace to help UW take control of the set with a 21-13 lead. Long Beach State tried to close the gap, but Wilmes slammed the door with two straight kills to hand Washington the set win, 25-19.

The third set was another slugfest, but once again, UW emerged victorious. Although Washington struggled to break away from a potent LBSU attack, the Huskies never trailed after building an early 7-2 lead behind two kills from senior outside hitter May Pertofsky. Shortly after, Long Beach State pulled within striking distance, closing the gap to 13-11.

That’s when UW’s star trio of Endsley, Pertofsky, and Hani decided they had enough. Endsley led the way with two kills and a service ace to finish the game with 18 kills. Hani got in on the action as well, notching a kill and stellar block, and Pertofsky finished things off with two kills of her own to round out the set with a 25-17 victory.

Needing one more set to take the match, the Dirtbags pushed the Huskies to the brink in the fourth. Endsley poured in five more kills, and after an intense battle, Washington pulled to just one point from victory with a 24-20 advantage.

But LBSU refused to go away, rattling off five straight to close within a point. Wilmes came to the rescue for the Huskies, recording a kill and service ace to hand the lead back to the purple and gold. On the next play, Endsley provided the finishing blow to finally put the Dirtbags to rest in a highly-contested 27-25 win to take the set and the match.

Game 2: Indiana

Pertofsky dominated with eight kills and blocks, Wilmes contributed 12 kills of her own, and Washington took down Indiana in three straight sets on Saturday afternoon

In a matchup of future conference opponents, the Huskies made a strong impression, finishing the weekend with three tough periods against a resilient Hoosiers (3-3) squad.

After a strong fight from Long Beach State on Friday, UW got no break from IU, with the opening set going the distance in a 26-24 escape for UW. The Huskies received help across the board to hold on, as seven different players notched a point. Led by Pertofsky’s three kills and two blocks, Washington edged out a late 24-22 advantage. Indiana clawed back in to tie up the score, but a service error and service ace gave UW a two-point lead and an early 1-0 set edge.

The second frame was a much smoother ride for Washington, with the Huskies never trailing for the entirety of the set. Wilmes led the way with five kills, and Endsley added another four of her own to help UW jump out to an 11-5 advantage.

Indiana went on a run soon after to knot things up at 12 apiece, but from there, the Huskies slowly expanded their lead once again, with sound defense providing ample opportunities for their stars to strike. It didn’t take long for them to do so, with none other than Pertofsky taking charge, adding another kill and block to guide the Huskies to a 25-22 win over the Hoosiers in the second set and put them on the verge of their second sweep of the road trip.

Fighting to keep the match alive, Indiana once again fell behind early to Washington. Pertofsky and Hani performed like they were ready to head home, slicing a combined five hits past IU to give UW a 13-8 edge from the jump. But just like the previous set, the Hoosiers wouldn’t quit, roaring back to take a 17-16 advantage and give themselves hope of prolonging the contest.

Heading into the final stretch, Washington honed in, playing stout defense to compliment a patient attack in the back half of the set. After committing 28 errors in its season opener against the University of Texas-El Paso, Washington has cut back on mistakes in each of its games, with its final set against Indiana the best one yet, recording just two errors — the lowest of any set this season.

UW kept chipping away, eventually wearing down IU, who committed 10 attack errors in the third set to grind out a 25-21 win and sweep the sets 3-0.

With matchups becoming more and more difficult, Washington has so far risen to each challenge and holds all of the momentum as it heads back to Seattle for its first home games of the young season.

Washington heads to Alaska Airlines Arena for the home opener against Memphis on Thursday, Sep. 7 at 7 p.m.

