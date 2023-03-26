Washington kicks off conference play with a win

After several months of play against nonconference opponents, the Washington men’s tennis team kicked off its conference play against No. 31 Utah on Sunday at the Nordstrom Tennis center.

Beginning its Pac-12 slate with a positive result, Washington was able to clinch a 4-3 victory over the Utes (16-3, 1-1 Pac-12).

The Huskies (10-4, 2-0 Pac-12) started off strong on the day, taking an early lead with the doubles point.

No. 1 doubles was the first to finish, as sophomores Cesar Bouchelaghem and Dzianis Zharyn defeated the No. 26 ranked pair in the country in a 6-3 set.

Just moments after their match ended, Court 3 was determined, as well. Juniors Han-Chih Lin and Jim Hendrikx clinched a 6-3 set win, securing the overall doubles point for UW.

With an early lead, the Huskies had ample momentum to carry into their single matches against the Utes .

Courts 5 and 6, however, were determined in Utah’s favor.

Hendrikx lost in 6-1, 6-4 sets at No. 5 singles. Freshman Brett Pearson also dropped two sets, 7-5, 6-3. The Utes then took the lead, making the overall score 2-1.

Court 2 with Zharyn then leveled the score back to 2-2, as Zharyn defeated his opponent in 6-3, 7-5 set wins.

Bouchelaghem then added to his undefeated singles streak and put Washington back in the lead in the process. Bouchelaghem won the first set 6-3, but was forced to play a third set after dropping the second set, 7-5. He proceeded to shut out his opponent in a 6-0 win in the third set, putting UW up 3-2.

Court 1 with Lin leveled the score to 3-3. Lin won the first set in a tie-break, 7-6, but lost the second and third set 6-3, 6-2.

No. 4 singles with sophomore Nedim Suko was then left to determine the overall match. Suko fell early, losing the first set, 7-5. He then managed to win the second set, 6-4, forcing a third, where he clinched a third set victory, 6-4.

Washington will remain at home to take on conference rival, Oregon, for the second time this season, as it looks to extend its win streak over UO to six. The two will meet Saturday, April 1, at 1 p.m.

Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21

