Washington kicks off the season with a win versus No. 16 Duke

Playing in the Mark Campbell Collegiate Invitational, No. 14 Washington softball kicked off the 2023 season with a 4-3 win against No. 16 Duke as the bats came alive in the sixth inning.

Senior Kelley Lynch (1-0) would get the start for the Huskies following a strong 2022 campaign where she posted a 7-4 record with a 3.55 ERA. Duke starting pitcher Jala Wright (0-1) went 13-5 with a 2.09 ERA for the Blue Devils in 2022.

Lynch had a strong start in the circle, with three innings pitched allowing four hits and one earned run, while also striking out three. True freshman Ruby Meylan (1-0) was stellar in relief, totaling three innings with three hits, no earned runs, and three strikeouts en route to her first career win. Junior Lindsay Lopez closed out the game by only allowing one hit, thus, earning her first save of the year.

Six different Huskies delivered hits today, with freshman Alana Johnson striking early in her first career at-bat with a big RBI single. In the sixth inning, sophomore Kinsey Fiedler hit the first home run of the season and fifth-year Baylee Klingler scored on a wild pitch. Later in the inning, fifth-year SilentRain Espinoza hit the game-winning RBI double.

The offense started slow for both teams, as Wright forced a quick three outs against the top of the Huskies lineup. Lynch responded with a quick inning of her own, forcing two popups and a groundout to second baseman Fiedler to retire the side.

The offense continued its slow start in the second inning, as it failed to produce a baserunner with three infield groundouts. Lynch surrendered a leadoff single, but a perfect throw to second on the attempted steal from sophomore catcher Olivia Johnson, followed up by a strikeout from Lynch, sent the game to the third inning scoreless.

The Huskies earned their first base runner of the season in the third inning, as sophomore Rylee Holtorf reached scoring position on an infield error. After Alana Johnson’s RBI single, another strong defensive inning, capped off with a strikeout from Lynch, sent the game to the top of the fourth with the Huskies leading, 1-0.

After a scoreless inning from Washington, Duke began to find its rhythm at the top of the lineup.

A leadoff single from Deja Davis was immediately followed up with an RBI double from Aminah Vega. After a single from Gisele Tapia, Lynch was taken out of the game with runners on first and third.

Meylan would come in to make her first career appearance for the Huskies, and she delivered a stellar inning, earning three straight strikeouts despite heading into the inning with two baserunners and no outs. Entering such a high-pressure situation in her debut, Meylan pitched with the composure of a multi-year veteran to escape the inning tied, 1-1, heading into the fifth.

The Huskies would fail to get a baserunner in the top of the fifth, and the Blue Devils would take advantage.

A leadoff single and an error in center field allowed Duke to get a baserunner in scoring position with no outs. After a sacrifice bunt to advance the runner, a bloop single to third gave Duke the lead. Fortunately, Olivia Johnson delivered another great throw from behind the plate to force out number three on the steal attempt to second. Duke entered the sixth inning with a 2-1 advantage.

The lead wouldn't last long for the Blue Devils, as the bats finally came alive for the Huskies in the top of the sixth.

Fiedler was the one to get the party started for Washington by crushing a ball over the center field wall for the Huskies’ first home run of the year. Klingler responded by drawing a walk and advanced to third after a single from fifth-year Madison Huskey. Duke then made their first pitching change of the season, bringing in freshman Cassidy Curd to halt the momentum.

The Huskies, however, took advantage of defensive mistakes, with Klingler scoring on a wild pitch to take a 3-2 lead. Olivia Johnson would draw a walk with no outs in the inning, however, Duke would force a pop out to short and catch a runner stealing third. With two outs, Espinoza would capitalize with an RBI double to extend the lead to 4-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth.

After another shutout inning from Meylan, the Huskies failed to increase their lead in the top half of the seventh. Meylan would take the circle in the bottom of the seventh with a chance to deliver Washington their first win of the season.

After allowing a baserunner, Meylan would come off for Lopez who entered the circle to close out the game. After an RBI single to left-center to cut the lead to 4-3, Lopez would force a two-out pop-up to right field and earn the Huskies their first win of the season.

No. 14 Washington will be back for a doubleheader Friday at 11:30 a.m. against San Jose State and again at 4:30 p.m. to face Liberty.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.