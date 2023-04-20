Washington looking to replicate legendary teams from program’s past

Following a disastrous 2021 campaign that saw a 4-8 finish, the Washington football team headed into the 2022 season expecting a massive overhaul and transition of the program under new head coach Kalen DeBoer. No one could have predicted, though, just how rapid that transition would be.

Behind DeBoer and the breakout season of then-junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the Huskies took the nation by storm, finishing with an 11-2 record and an Alamo Bowl victory over No. 20 Texas.

Heading into the 2023 season, expectations are sky high for UW, which has emerged as a favorite to win the Pac-12 and a dark horse candidate to win the national championship. Washington is no stranger to the AP Top 25, and will likely be slotted near the top-10 of the AP preseason poll.

In the past, UW’s top-10 preseason rankings have provided mixed results, with some UW teams living up to the hype, and others falling tragically short. Let’s take a trip down the memories of Montlake and see how Washington’s greatest preseason teams fared.

(1951) Preseason ranking: 8 Final ranking: Unranked

Starting off this list on a sour note, Washington came into the year ranked in the top eight, but soon fell flat on its face. A week three loss to USC took UW out of the polls, and while a win over Oregon put it back at No. 20, four straight losses derailed its season as UW finished with a disappointing 3-6-1 record.

(1960) Preseason ranking: 3 Final ranking: 6 (Claimed National Championship)

After a nine-year absence, the Huskies earned their way back into the top 10 of the AP preseason poll after finishing 1959 at 10-1 and winning the Athletic Association of Western Universities (now the Pac-12). UW was up to the task, finishing 10-1 and earning a victory over No.1 Minnesota in the Rose Bowl. Minnesota was still awarded the AP national championship as it was given before bowl games at the time, but with the Helms Athletic Foundation recognizing UW as national champions, Washington lays at least part of a stake to the title.

(1962) Preseason ranking: 10 Final ranking: Unranked

1962 marked the beginning of three consecutive top 10 appearances, but this season couldn't meet the hopes of the fans. UW finished with a respectable 7-1-2 record, but losses to Purdue and USC took the Huskies out of the rankings.

(1963) Preseason ranking: 10 Final ranking: Unranked

The AP voters didn’t learn their lesson from the previous season, and seemingly, the Huskies didn’t either. UW started the year 0-3, and finished the season with a disappointing 6-5 record, looking outside the AP Top 25.

(1964) Preseason ranking: 7 Final ranking: Unranked

Third time’s the charm? Not even close. Washington did finish 5-2 in the AAWU, but a 1-2 record in out-of-conference play took it out of the rankings at the end of the season for the third straight season.

(1972) Preseason ranking: 9 Final ranking: Unranked

After an eight-year hiatus, the Huskies found themselves back in the preseason top-10, but couldn’t shake their mid-1960s demons. UW finished the season 8-3, but back-to-back blowout losses to Stanford and USC booted it out of the rankings once again.

(1982) Preseason ranking: 2 Final ranking: 7

After two straight Pac-10 championships, Washington had serious hopes of a national championship heading into 1982. And through seven weeks, it looked like it just might happen, with UW ranked number one for six consecutive weeks until a loss to Stanford took it out of the race. The Huskies stayed in the top 10 for 15 out of the 16 rankings, however, finishing at No. 7 with their fourth straight season of at least nine wins.

(1991) Preseason ranking: 4 Final ranking: 2 (National Champions)

The season that all will echo throughout Husky Stadium forever. UW was dominant all season, outscoring their opponents 495 to 115. Washington finished the year undefeated, and claimed its most recent national championship by the coaches poll.

(1992) Preseason ranking: 2 Final ranking: 11

The title defense for the Huskies went strong for most of the season, but the wheels fell off at the end. An 8-0 start put UW at No. 1, but Washington ended the season losing three of four to fall outside the top 10, taking a Pac-10 co-championship as a consolation prize in famed head coach Don James’ swan song season.

(1997) Preseason ranking: 4 Final ranking: 18

The last preseason top-10 appearance of the 20th century saw UW falling far short of its goals. Washington started the season hot, racing off to a 7-1 start, but three straight losses nearly put it out of the rankings altogether. They would eventually settle at No. 18 with a blowout victory over Michigan State in the Aloha Bowl.

(2002) Preseason ranking: 9 Final ranking: Unranked

The first preseason top-10 ranking of the 21st century was certainly one to forget. An inconsistent season saw UW slowly slip in the rankings, until a loss to Purdue in the Sun Bowl marked the end of its time in the polls, concluding a letdown 7-6 season.

(2017) Preseason ranking: 8 Final ranking: 16

A revival season for Washington football in 2016 saw a year-end No. 4 ranking and a College Football Playoff appearance. 2017 brought along hopes of bringing the title home, and while UW played well throughout the season, a late-season loss to Stanford ended its playoff hopes and sunk it down in the rankings. A 35-28 loss to No. 9 Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl sent the Huskies home imagining what could have been.

(2018) Preseason ranking: 6 Final ranking: 13

A rollercoaster season for UW saw it fall in and out of the rankings, with blowout wins being followed by puzzling losses. While falling short of a national title, the Huskies did win the Pac-12, but fell to No. 6 Ohio State 28-23 in the Rose Bowl.

All of which leads us to the season ahead. Washington certainly has the firepower to go the distance, with early Heisman candidate Penix Jr. being backed up by star junior receivers Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan. With this season potentially being Penix Jr.’s last at Washington, the iron is hot for UW to win and to win now. But only time will tell whether the 2023 team will fumble away their chance, or hang another banner inside Husky Stadium.

