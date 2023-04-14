Washington looks to carry over offensive momentum at Oregon State

Washington’s offense came alive at just the right time last weekend against California, and the stage is set for back-to-back weeks of stellar offensive production.

With three conference opponents remaining, the No. 9 Washington softball team looks to stay afloat at the top of the standings with a big road series upcoming against Oregon State. Sitting at No. 9 in the rating percentage index (RPI) standings, the Huskies (29-8, 10-5 Pac-12) are looking to take at least six of their last nine conference games to put themselves in the driver's seat of hosting through Super Regionals.

Giving up a .277 batting average to opponents, the Beavers (11-23-1, 2-12-1 Pac-12) will have a difficult time stopping the powerful bats of the Huskies. After Washington swept a significantly better Oregon State squad last year, it will look to repeat its success with the end of the season rapidly approaching.

Fifth-years Baylee Klingler and Sami Reynolds are both coming off explosive weekends, with Reynolds taking home Pac-12 Player of the Week honors and Klingler finishing 3 for 5 with six RBIs and six runs.

If history repeats itself from a year ago, the duo have the opportunity to produce even bigger offensive numbers against the Beavers.

Klingler went 6 for 11 with four RBIs against the Beavers in 2022, with Reynolds going 4 for 11 and delivering four runs, including the game-winning run to complete the series sweep.

The Huskies have produced 49 home runs on the year, placing them at No. 12 nationally in home runs per game. This matches well against the Beavers, who have given up 26 home runs on the season and rank 218th nationally in earned run average (ERA), giving up a 4.37 ERA to opponents.

When it came to preparing for the upcoming series, head coach Heather Tarr emphasized the importance of team chemistry to put themselves in the best position to win.

“Our team is just continuing to grow itself, and learning how to play together,” Tarr said. “It might sound cliche, but learning how to vibe off each other and pick each other up is important.”

Discipline has been a major factor at the plate for the Huskies, earning extra baserunners to produce important scoring opportunities. In their last six games, the Huskies drew 36 walks. There’s reason to believe their free base-taking habits may continue against the Beavers, who have walked 104 batters on the season.

Throughout the course of the season, Oregon State has yet to produce a batter with higher than a .300 batting average while playing more than eight games. This matchup bodes well for Washington’s pitching staff, as it looks to shut down its opponents similar to last year when it held Oregon State to three runs or less the entire series.

The impressive freshman campaign for Ruby Meylan has hit a speed bump over her last couple of appearances after starting the season with 12 shutouts in 14 appearances.

Meylan (14-3) has given up an earned run in her last seven appearances, yet her lethal strikeout ability combined with her extraordinary 1.07 WHIP has continuously put the Huskies in a position to win. This weekend is a big opportunity for her to thrive and regain her dominant early-season form that the Huskies will hope to ride through the rest of the season.

The Huskies are approaching this matchup thinking anything less than a sweep is a disappointment, but they will have to overcome their road woes to get there.

With a 6-5 record on the road, there is no such thing as an easy win, and the Huskies will need their bats in full force if they want to continue to climb up the rankings.

The series against Oregon State will open Friday, April 14 at 6 p.m. in Corvallis. The series will continue Saturday at 5 p.m. before the series finale Sunday.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

