Washington loses for the first time at home to No. 3 Michigan

With an undefeated record at home, the Washington men’s tennis team was tasked with its greatest challenge yet Sunday morning: No. 3 Michigan.

UW had won its past three matches, one of which came against Oregon.

Despite this win over their conference rivals, the Wolverines’ talent, composed of four players ranked in the nation’s top 20, made for a day where the Huskies couldn’t miss a beat in order to pull off an upset.

Unable to take down top-ranked Michigan, Washington fell, 5-2.

The doubles matches were where a tone needed to be set early.

Court 3 was determined first. Juniors Han-Chih Lin and Jim Hendrikx had not dropped a doubles match for the past five matches. The Wolverines were enough to take them down, as the two were quickly defeated by their opponents from Ann Arbor in a 6-1 set loss.

No. 2 doubles followed with sophomore Nedim Suko and freshman Brett Pearson taking on the pressure to keep Washington afloat.

The two have struggled to stay out of the loss column, with only two wins on their doubles court in the month of February. The pairing fell again today, 6-3.

A tone had been established, and it was in favor of the Wolverines (13-1). The Huskies (6-4, 1-0 Pac-12) were in need of four singles court wins in order to send their respective opponents back to the midwest with a new loss on their record.

No. 1 singles with Lin was the first to finish, as Lin took on the No. 10 ranked player in the country, Andrew Fenty. Lin fell behind early, and was unable to close the margin, losing in 6-3, 6-2 sets, making the overall score 2-0.

Court 4 with Suko put Michigan up by three points, as Suko fell in 6-3, 6-2 sets.

Hendrikx then had a similar outcome on Court 5 with straight 6-3 set losses. Michigan clinched the overall match, 4-0.

No. 2 singles with sophomore Dzianis Zharyn added to the Wolverines’ lead. Zharyn fell 6-3 in the first set, and despite Zharyn’s lead throughout the second set, his respective opponent, ranked No. 16 in the country, pulled ahead and clinched a 7-5 win to earn another Michigan point.

Sophomore Cesar Bouchelaghem managed to stay undefeated, and arguably earned his most significant win yet. Bouchelaghem took down the No. 18 ranked player, Gavin Young, putting Washington on the board from a win on Court 3, 7-6, 6-3.

Pearson then finished the day for UW. Pearson was down 4-0 in the first set and then went on to level the score at six all, forcing a tie-breaking set. He then went on to win seven points in a row, clinching the first set, 7-6.

To complete his comeback, Pearson earned a 7-5 set win in the second set.

With aims to return to the win column, Washington will host Portland at the Nordstrom Tennis Center for a match slated on Friday, March 10 at 4 p.m.

Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21

