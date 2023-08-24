Washington loses to Santa Clara after second-half collapse

A rough second-half showing from the Washington women’s soccer team resulted in their demise Thursday evening.

13th-ranked Santa Clara continued their hot streak, taking home a 5-1 victory behind a three-goal second half. The Broncos (4-0-0) came out looking dominant in the game’s opening minutes, and multiple shots on goal hinted they would open the scoring for the night.

It was the Huskies (1-1-1), however, who jumped ahead in the 14th minute with a header by sophomore midfielder Lucy Newlin, who was assisted from a corner by fellow sophomore defender Riley Brown.

With the crowd behind them, things were looking up for the Huskies.

They managed to hold on through the 20th minute, despite lacking the majority of possession and being outshot seven to one. The breakthrough finally came for Santa Clara in the 23rd minute, when senior defender Rachel Bastone scored the equalizer.

Santa Clara took complete control of the game afterward and only looked more dangerous after their flurry of subs in the 28th minute. The Broncos managed to score again before halftime after a bad turnover from the Huskies resulted in an unselfish goal.

The Huskies were lucky not to concede again before halftime, entering the break trailing the Broncos 2-1. After the two sides returned to play, it appeared that Washington’s halftime talk did not inspire as much as Santa Clara’s, who came out firing on all cylinders in the second half.

Chances went back and forth for the first 17 minutes in the second half, but Santa Clara found the back of the net in the 66th minute. After being awarded a soft penalty, Santa Clara’s redshirt junior midfielder, Sally Menti, got her brace, slotting it bottom-right to extend the lead to 3-1.

Soon after, Washington’s defense began to collapse, and Santa Clara’s Farrah Walters took advantage. After a world-class turn and finish in the 70th minute, Walters got her first goal to extend the score once more.

Santa Clara controlled possession and iced the game for the final 15 minutes to secure a 5-1 victory, capping off a solid display for the road team.

The Huskies will look to bounce back when they host San Diego on Sunday, Aug. 24, at 1 p.m.

Reach reporter Logan Redinger at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @loganredingerr

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.