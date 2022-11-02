Washington men’s golf takes fourth to conclude the fall season at Cal Poly Invitational

The future is bright for head coach Alan Murray.

Freshman Joshua Koo was the top finisher for the Huskies at the Cal Poly Invitational, ending the two-day tournament with a score of 2-under 214, and a tie for 13th place on the individual leaderboard.

Behind a new-look starting five, Washington produced a strong showing, earning fourth place behind an aggregate score of 4-under 860.

Day 1

Murray’s starting lineup had a few fresh faces in Carmel, California after three Huskies ventured to Thailand for the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

One of the newcomers was junior Robert Galligan, who had sat on the cusps of the starting lineup for the past few tournaments. Now, Galligan found himself among the starting five, and he appeared intent on keeping his position. Galligan finished the opening round with an even-par 72, but rode a scorching-hot five birdie performance to a 4-under 68 in the second round, ending the day in 11th place on the leaderboard.

The lone senior in the Huskies' starting lineup, Petr Hruby, continued his dominance with a polished final 27 holes, in which he didn’t record a single bogey. A two-birdie stretch on the 8th and 9th holes was all Hruby needed to stay under par, finishing the second round with a score of 2-under 70 and a tie for 17th place.

A birdie barrage in the first round earned Koo a 2-under 70 start to his day. The freshman, who’s making his fifth career collegiate start, recorded five birdies in the first round, including a six-hole stretch that consisted of four birdies and a bogey. The hot start wore off in the back half of the day, with Koo churning out a meager birdie on the 13th hole to complement his three bogeys. He finished his first day with a score of even par and 28th place on the leaderboard.

The first round was a statement performance for the Huskies, converting 25 birdies on their way to an aggregate score of 4-under 284. A few high scores tampered with the finish, though, as Washington found five double-bogeys and a triple-bogey across the first 18 holes.

The Huskies quietly pieced together an impressive second half of the day, limiting the number of high scores throughout the second round. Washington capitalized around the greens with 19 birdies en route to a 5-under 283 finish.

The Huskies ended the first day tied for fourth behind, with a score of 9-under 567.

Day 2

Stereotypical California blue skies met the Huskies as they opened the front nine on Tuesday, but as the day came to a close, the weather conditions quickly turned sour.

Incessant wind and steady rain wreaked havoc on the finishing groups, but Koo remained steadfast. Amid the windy conditions, he compiled the best round of the day for the Huskies, piecing together six birdies, two bogeys, and a double-bogey to finish with a 2-under 70 in the third round.

A little further down the board, Hruby’s day ended with a quadruple bogey, a disappointing blemish on an overall productive day. The senior had a six-hole stretch that consisted of four birdies and a bogey, but it wasn’t enough to preserve a low score. He ended the round with a 5-over 77 and 27th place on the leaderboard.

Sophomore Aidan O’Hagan finished with the second-best round of the day, finding four birdies early out of the gate. A three-hole stretch of a double-bogey and back-to-back bogeys eradicated the early success, with O’Hagan ending his third round at even par and 1-over for the tournament.

Washington managed to keep from sinking on Tuesday, treading water just long enough to remain in fourth place at the conclusion of the tournament. With 26 bogeys on the day, the Huskies finished with a cumulative third-round score of 5-over 293. SMU was the only team to finish under par in the third round.

Ohio State took home the team title with a score of 19-under 845, fueled by an 11-under aggregate performance in the second round. The Huskies finished fifteen shots behind the Buckeyes.

Washington was masterful on par 4s this tournament, posting the lowest average score in the field. The Huskies only needed an average of 4.05 shots across the two days and accumulated a score of 7-over par on these holes.

Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Nearly 8,000 miles away, three Huskies were competing for the opportunity of a lifetime.

The Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship had a lucrative prize, with the winner taking home an invitation to the 2023 Masters Tournament, along with an exemption to the 151st Open Championship and 128th Amateur Championship. Senior Bo Peng and juniors Teddy Lin and Taehoon Song all made the trip to the Amata Spring Country Club for the four-day tournament.

Peng, representing China, made the weekend cut at Bangkok with ease, coasting into moving day at 5-under par. The senior methodically navigated the first round with 15 pars but took advantage of holes 10 through 12 on Day 2, recording three straight birdies en route to a 4-under performance.

Peng finished both rounds on the weekend with a score of 2-over 74, though the paths to reaching the duplicate results were drastically different. After replicating his 15-par performance on Saturday, Peng had an adventurous front nine to open the final round. The nine-hole stretch featured four birdies, three bogeys, and a double-bogey. Magically, Peng emerged relatively unscathed with a score of 1-over par. The back half was far smoother, recording eight pars and a bogey. The senior’s tournament ended in a tie for 32nd place, earning a final score of 1-under par.

Lin remained steady throughout the tournament, piecing together four birdies in all but the second round. However, the junior remained bit by high scores, which kept him from shooting up the leaderboard. Lin’s consistent play kept him in contention across all four days, before finishing in a tie for 24th place at 3-under par.

Song’s journey ended early, with him missing the even-par cut line. After opening the championship with a birdie on the second hole, the junior tacked on six bogeys for the remainder of the day. The deficit proved insurmountable as the tournament continued, with Song tacking on two more strokes to finish the tournament at 7-over par.

While the exemptions to golf’s biggest stages are tabled at the moment, the weekend will provide a much-needed confidence boost for the three upperclassmen, proving that they can compete in a high-pressure tournament among a slew of burgeoning professionals.

Murray certainly anticipates the three Huskies rejoining the squad, but the trio will have to wait until January to don the purple and gold once again. The season will resume at the Southwestern Invitational in Westlake Village, California on Jan. 30 for the spring swing.

Reach reporter Ty Gilstrap at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ty_gilstrap

