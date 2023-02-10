Washington men’s tennis falls short on the road

After just one match back at home, the Washington men’s tennis team hit the road again, this time traveling to Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks.

The Huskies had won four of their past five matches, with their most recent win being a 4-0 rout of Boise State.

Despite the margin of its recent victory, Washington fell to Arkansas Friday evening, 4-2.

In contrast to their early season successes, the Huskies couldn’t secure the doubles point victory over the Razorbacks.

Court No. 1 doubles with sophomores Cesar Bouchelaghem and Dzianis Zharyn was tied at 4-4, before Arkansas’ two respective competitors won two games straight, clinching a 6-4 set win.

The doubles point was then left to Courts No. 2 and No. 3, which were both tied, 5-5.

Juniors Han-Chih Lin and Jim Hendrikx leveled the playing field, clinching a 7-5 set win.

Washington and Arkansas both had one set apiece, leaving the doubles point up to No. 2 doubles with sophomore Nedim Suko and freshman Brett Pearson.

Suko and Pearson managed to take a 6-5 set lead, but their opponents leveled the score, forcing a tie-breaking set.

The two fell 9-7 in the tie-breaking set, allowing Arkansas to take the early 1-0 lead.

Unable to extend their doubles point win streak to three, the Huskies (4-2) looked to regain control of the match on the single courts against the Razorbacks (10-1).

Court 1 with Lin was quickly determined in favor of Arkansas with 6-2, 6-1 set wins, putting Washington down by two.

Then, the Huskies’ deficit grew, with the Razorbacks taking a 3-0 lead after No. 5 singles featuring Hendrikx resulted in straight 6-3 set losses.

Court 2 with Zharyn finished next, after Zharyn won the first set 7-6. He then went on to win the second set, 6-4, making the overall score 3-1.

Bouchelaghem added to UW’s point column with 6-2 set wins in the second and third set after falling 6-4 in the first set, and the Huskies suddenly had hope.

No. 6 singles with Pearson was left to determine the overall match. Pearson clinched the first set, 6-4, but fell in the second and third set 6-3, 6-4, solidifying the Huskies’ loss.

UW will stay on the road for an additional match this weekend. Washington will play Oklahoma State Sunday, Feb. 12, at 9 a.m.

Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21

