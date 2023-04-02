Washington men’s tennis falls to Oregon for first time since 2021

After winning five straight over Oregon, the Washington men’s tennis team broke its winning streak on Saturday afternoon against conference rival Oregon.

The two teams met earlier this season in Eugene, where the Huskies clinched a close match over the Ducks. This weekend, UW was unable to continue the narrative as UO got its revenge with a 4-2 victory over the Huskies (10-5, 2-1 Pac-12).

The doubles matches set the tone early.

On Court 3, juniors Han-Chih Lin and Jim Hendrikx dropped the first set, 6-1. Although, shortly after, sophomore Nedim Suko and freshman Brett Pearson earned a 6-3 set win to offset the early disadvantage.

Sophomores Cesar Bouchelaghem and Dzianis Zharyn had the opportunity to clinch the doubles point after forcing a tie-breaking set against the nation’s No. 14 ranked doubles pair. Unfortunately for the Huskies, the duo fell just short, 7-6, forcing an early deficit upon UW.

Over on Court 1, Lin was the first finisher in singles play with a win over No. 106 Joshua Charlton. His 7-5, 6-1 victory leveled the overall match score at 1-1 for Washington.

Hendrikx was unable to find the same success as his doubles partner, dropping the match, 6-0, 7-5, despite a late rally in the second set.

Suko followed a similar script, falling in 7-5, 6-1 set losses to put the Ducks (12-7, 1-2 Pac-12) ahead 3-1.

Bouchelaghem notched another win on the singles court, which extended his undefeated season. A 6-2 victory in the third set for the sophomore added another point to Washington’s score, and closed Oregon’s advantage to a single point, 3-2.

The match ultimately came down to Zharyn.

After dropping the tie-breaker in the first set, 7-6, the sophomore fell 6-4 in the second set, earning UO its final point and first series win since 2021.

Washington will pick back up for a mid-week match against Pepperdine on Wednesday, April 5, at 5 p.m. in the Nordstrom Tennis Center.

Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com.

