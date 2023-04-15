Washington men’s tennis records sixth straight loss against USC

In its last chance to break its road losing streak, the Washington men’s tennis team took on No. 10 USC on Saturday afternoon.

The Huskies (10-9, 1-4 Pac-12) have not defeated the Trojans (14-7, 4-2 Pac-12) since 2016, leaving Saturday's match to either break or extend two UW streaks in the loss column. Following suit with the past five matches, Washington dropped the doubles point and the overall match, 4-1.

Despite sophomores Cesar Bouchelaghem and Dzianis Zharyn rallying to win three straight games after being down 5-1, the remaining duos did not hang on for long enough, preventing the pair from playing their set to completion.

Sophomore Nedim Suko and freshman Brett Pearson struggled for the fifth straight match, dropping their set 6-2.

No. 3 singles with juniors Han-Chih Lin and Jim Hendrikx were only down by a game halfway through the set before USC pulled away. The Trojans were able to clinch the overall point with a 6-3 set win.

This left the Huskies with significant ground to make up in their singles matches to end their road trip with a win.

Lin battled with No. 36 Stefan Dostanic on the first court but quickly fell in 6-1, 6-3 sets to put USC ahead by two points.

Hendrikx put UW on the board for the first time since playing ASU in straight 6-2 set wins to cut into the early deficit. But shortly thereafter, USC added to its lead with another win at No. 6 singles, defeating Pearson 6-1, 6-4.

To finish the match, Bouchelaghem was defeated in singles play for the first time all season, bringing an end to a streak of 22 straight singles wins throughout the fall and spring. Bouchelaghem fell in 6-3, 6-4 sets to No. 39 Peter Makk.

UW will return to Seattle to play host to the Northern California Pac-12 schools this weekend, beginning with Stanford on Friday, April 21, at 3 p.m.

Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.