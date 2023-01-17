Washington men’s tennis shines in first test of the season

For the first time in 19 total meetings between the crosstown rivals, the Huskies were left to overcome a point deficit.

Despite falling behind early, Washington defeated Seattle U 6-1 on Tuesday to kick off 2023 play.

This match allowed for the Huskies (1-0) to begin the season in the win column, and also extended their undefeated win streak over the Redhawks.

With only two of six doubles players returning, the young team was put to the test right away.

Court 3 finished first for doubles play where junior Jim Hendrikx made his first career start at Washington with junior Han-Chih Lin as his partner. The two defeated their respective pair from Seattle, 6-3.

Sophomores Cesar Bouchelaghem and Dzianis Zharyn finished next on Court 1 where they were defeated, 6-3.

The doubles point was then left to be determined by Court 2 with sophomore Nedim Suko and freshman Brett Pearson. The Redhawks (0-1) won the tie-break and secured the doubles point.

With SU taking the early lead, UW was left to cover lost ground and gain momentum as single matches began.

Zharyn quickly took control of his first set with a 6-2 win at No. 2 singles. Able to maintain his rhythm, he repeated his same performance in the second set with another 6-2 win, and clinched the first point of the season for the Huskies.

Shortly after, Hendirkx finished his match. Despite being new to UW, Hendirkx found a comfortable lead on court 6, starting with a 6-2 win in the first set and finishing the day with a 6-1 win in the second set. Washington gained its first lead of the day, 2-1.

Bouchelaghem then pushed the Huskies up by two with a victory on court 3.

Singles No. 5 with Suko determined the overall match. Despite Suko winning the first set 6-1, he found himself tied 3-3 in the second set. Managing to pull ahead, Suko won three of the last five games to finish the second set with a 6-4 victory.

With the score being 4-1 and Washington earning the overall match win for the day, the remaining matches were still played to completion.

Sophomore Rikuto Yamaguchi and Lin played into the third set of each of their matches. Yamaguchi won in a third set tie-break to close out the first match of the season.

Washington will stay home looking to gain its second win of the season on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. against Louisiana.

Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21

