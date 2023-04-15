Washington men’s tennis stuck in loss column

Scoreless again.

The No. 54 Washington men’s tennis team matched up against No. 39 UCLA with the chance to break its longest-losing streak of the season on Friday afternoon.

The Huskies (10-8, 1-3 Pac-12) entered the match as the underdog, much like they were in last season’s regular season and Pac-12 Championship meetings with the Bruins (10-7, 2-3 Pac-12). But unlike the last outings, which both resulted in victories for Washington, the losing skid continued in its 4-0 defeat at the hands of UCLA.

Friday’s outing marks the fifth consecutive match Washington has dropped, a drought that has not occurred since 2015.

The urgency to jump out to an early lead was apparent, given that the last win for the Huskies came the last time the team has clinched a doubles point.

The pursuit got off to a rocky start, with sophomore Nedim Suko and freshman Brett Pearson dropping their fourth straight doubles match, 6-3.

Sophomore Cesar Bouchelaghem and Dzianis Zharyn also struggled out of the gate, dropping three games early before rallying to force a tie-breaking set. A win in the tie-break clinched a win for the duo and kept hopes alive for the Huskies in doubles play.

The point was left in the hands of juniors Han-Chih Lin and Jim Hendrikx on Court 3, where the pair was down for most of the set before managing to bring the score to five apiece. However, UCLA clinched the doubles point shortly thereafter with a 7-5 win on Court 3.

Washington has not led in a match since playing Pepperdine, and for the fifth straight match, UW needed four wins on the singles courts to secure a victory.

Hendrikx’s match finished first, putting the Bruins up by two after losing in 6-4, 6-0 sets. The remaining singles matches were completed soon after, with Zharyn and Pearson falling at the No. 2 and No. 6 singles.

UW will remain on the road for its final road match of the regular season versus No. 10 USC on Saturday, April 15, at 3 p.m.

Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.