Washington men’s tennis trio earns Pac-12 honors

For the first time since 1994, Washington men’s tennis was led by a new face.

As head coach Rahim Esmail began his transition to the helm of the program, he looked for support from the leaders of his young program — the top three singles players. The trio was certainly up to the challenge and were rewarded for their efforts in All-Pac-12 voting, with all three taking home second-team honors.

Junior Han-Chih Lin, sophomore Dzianis Zharyn, and sophomore Cesar Bouchelaghem took home the award after being voted in through the coaches poll.

“Although the coaches submit votes, the players basically vote themselves in,” Esmail said. “It is based on their performances. We just look at the standings and identify the top performers based on their records throughout the season.”

All three players served drastically different roles throughout the season, with Lin anchoring the No. 1 spot on the team. The junior faced many opponents ranked near the top of Intercollegiate Tennis Assocation’s singles poll, where he stood tall and compiled a 7-12 record despite the formidable competition.

Lin also succeeded on the doubles court, notably notching a win over No. 21 Stanford’s respective pair. Lin and freshman Brett Pearson clinched the tie-breaking set win that ended UW’s six-game doubles point drought.

“Han was able to get some big wins in some key moments,” Esmail said. “He filled the number one spot for us, which is a challenging position.”

Following Lin’s lead, Zharyn competed on the second court in singles, where he clinched a win over Utah’s No. 85-ranked Franco Capalbo to secure Washington’s first conference win of the season.

“Dzianis started off the season really well,” Esmail said. “He was motivated to prove his worth in where he stood in the lineup since it was his first season really competing here.”

In addition to his singles play, Zharyn worked his way up the polls in doubles play with Bouchelaghem, with the pair catapulting up the rankings after an upset win over the No. 10 ranked pair from Oregon. The two finished the season ranked No. 56 in the nation.

“Both guys did a great job,” Esmail said. “They raised their levels to match the competition they were playing against.”

Bouchelaghem had the most consistent performance of the season, earning a 19-2 record on his singles court. His only two losses came from opponents ranked within the top 50 in the nation. The sophomore clinched a win over No. 18 Gavin Young of Michigan and No. 12 Nishesh Basavareddy of Stanford.

“What I was most impressed with was not about the fact that he was winning and playing better tennis,” Esmail said. “He was resetting his mind mentally each match to perform in a certain way.”

After joining the Huskies at just 17-years-old, Bouchelaghem has worn many different hats during his short tenure in Seattle.

“I feel like I have a very different role this year,” Bouchelaghem said. “I think it is a good thing for me. Last year, I was carried by my teammates; I knew that my teammates would help me. This year, I knew that I had to help them.”

With new leadership roles established, the Huskies eagerly await next season, where they’ll look to solidify another appearance in the NCAA tournament under the leadership of their returning six starters.

Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21

