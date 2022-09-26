Washington outlasts UCLA in four-set match

The No.18 Washington volleyball team extended its recent winning streak on Sunday night, as the team continued to impress in its second conference outing of the year.

Although not necessarily explosive on either end of the ball, UW stayed true to its fundamentals in order to crank out a 3-1 victory over UCLA on the road and remain undefeated in conference play.

The Huskies (10-2, 2-0 Pac-12) saw several familiar faces take the lead offensively, with senior outside hitter Claire Hoffman topping the board for both teams with 17 kills for the evening. Sophomore Emoni Bush and senior Marin Grote trailed just behind her with 13 and 12 total kills, respectively.

Although the Bruins (6-5, 0-2 Pac-12) surpassed Washington in kill and dig totals, the Huskies’ success mainly came in the form of a more error-free style of play than their opponents. While 10 is a number that could be improved on, it fared quite better than UCLA’s total of 17, and arguably aided in the team’s comeback after suffering a tight 25-21 loss in the first set — UW returned the favor in the second set, taking the 25-21 win, and proceeded to handily snatch the next two, 25-17, and 25-19.

In addition, the Huskies managed eight total blocks, compared with UCLA’s mere three. UW also kept a grip on its progress with sideouts, exiting the night with 72.3 overall percentage, while UCLA managed 62.1.

Washington will carry on with its time on the road on Friday, Sept. 30, with a match scheduled for 6 p.m. at Stanford.

