Washington outlasts USC via walk-off in offensive thriller

The Seattle Mariners are tired of having its marquee events spoiled.

Set to unveil its long-awaited “City Connect” uniforms this Friday, the social media team was forced to curtail much of the scheduled build-up after images of the uniform were leaked onto Twitter.

While they’re at it, they may want to shelve the scheduled marketing for the upcoming Home Run Derby in Seattle. That’s because the event already happened, six miles away, in Husky Stadium.

In a Friday night thriller, Washington’s offense unleashed six home runs, including a walk-off two-run shot courtesy of junior Coby Morales in a 14-12 victory over USC.

“When it’s warm here and the wind is blowing out, it’s a really good time to hit the ball in the air,” head coach Jason Kelly said. “We got some big ones that kept us in the game late.”

The Huskies (23-13, 9-9 Pac-12) have lived and died by the home run as of late, which is a precarious philosophy to live by. It backfired in last week’s Friday night loss to No. 9 Stanford, in which the Huskies stranded 12 runners and recorded only one run. Yet, the following day, a three-run home run punctuated an offensive outpouring in Palo Alto.

So on a perfect night along Union Bay, with a soft wind blowing the purple Washington flag gently out toward center field, it should have been expected that the Huskies would benefit. No one could’ve expected to what extent that would end up being.

A few punches were traded back and forth in the early innings, but the offensive firepower truly emerged mid-game, beginning with two Trojan (25-15-1, 11-8 Pac-12) home runs in the top of the fifth. The pair of blasts were part of a five-run inning that eventually forced redshirt junior Stu Flesland III’s exit.

The left-hander ultimately surrendered 12 hits and eight runs in a five-inning effort. USC had jumped to a three-run advantage.

It wouldn’t last for long.

In the bottom of the fifth, Morales mashed a 415-foot moonshot to cut the lead to one. Shortly after, freshman Aiva Arquette and sophomore AJ Guerrero cleared the left-center field wall to deliver the lead back to the Huskies.

The blast was a particularly special moment for Arquette, who had been battling through injuries for much of the season. The first hit of his collegiate tenure came Saturday against Stanford — his first home run less than a week later.

But, Arquette wasn’t done there.

One inning later, he narrowly cleared the right-center wall for his second home run on the night. Arquette couldn’t help himself from a fiery fist pump as he rounded the bag — the freshman was keeping the Huskies in the game.

Which doesn’t really make sense. Arquette’s home run was the 11th run for Washington, a mark that would typically deliver a sizeable lead. Except, the Trojans were producing the same offensive output. A four-run seventh inning brought their score to twelve, increasing the pressure on the Huskies.

“If you lose that game, it’s a terrible loss,” Kelly said. “Not just because of the output, but because we used [Josh] Emanuels, we used [Sam] Boyle, and if you lose that game it really, really hurts.”

Down by a run in the bottom of the ninth, the “terrible loss” appeared imminent. With two outs on the scoreboard and redshirt junior Dalton Chandler standing on second, it all came down to freshman Sam DeCarlo.

And in an already stellar night for the youth, DeCarlo delivered. A single to right field scored the tying run, extending the already long night at the park for the Husky faithful.

Washington retired the side in order to begin the 10th inning, bringing the top of the lineup to the plate in the bottom half. This included Guerrero and Morales, a duo that had already accumulated a combined four hits entering the inning.

Guerrero added another one, knocking a single through the right side to bring Morales up to the plate.

“Going into that at-bat, I was just telling myself to hit the ball hard somewhere, don’t worry about the result,” Morales said. “Just put the ball into play somewhere and hope for the best.”

Sure, he may have been underselling his approach. But there was no underselling the home run that followed.

A clobbered 359-foot home run into the left-field bullpen sealed the victory for the Huskies, hitting it into one of the toughest spots in the yard to hit a home run as a left-handed hitter.

The Huskies poured out of the dugout in celebration. The home plate mob is an intensely orchestrated effort, which at times can often make it feel as if the celebratory party is simply running through the motions.

This one felt a bit different.

There were more hugs, more smiles, and more excitement. One player was so exhilarated that he accidentally dropped the water cooler for the looming ice bath — a move Morales may have appreciated. Kelly noticed the difference as well.

“Great for him, he’s a great kid, a leader on this team, and he works his tail off,” Kelly said. “Nobody deserves the accolades or the celebration more than that guy, and you saw our team’s reaction. Obviously, a walk-off hit would’ve been a great reaction, but with him, it just means more.”

Morales remained modest in his response. The walk-off home run wasn’t about him, it was about opening the weekend series with a win.

“You always want to win on a Friday night,” Morales said. “You always want to start off with a win on the weekend and just be able to give yourself a chance to win the next day.”

The extra-inning thriller certainly set Washington up well moving into the weekend. USC used seven different pitchers on the night, a move that’ll certainly have adverse effects entering the remaining games.

“If there’s one guy from that good pitching staff that can’t pitch tomorrow because we extended him with a couple of good at-bats, then that’s huge for us, Kelly said. “That’s part of this game as well, there’s not an unlimited bullpen, you take good at-bats against good pitchers and maybe we won’t get the best from them tomorrow.”

Washington hopes to take full advantage in its Saturday matchup against USC, which is set for 2:05 p.m. in Husky Ballpark.

