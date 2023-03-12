Washington places second in TWU Quad Meet

Slowly building off each performance this season, the No. 25 Washington women's gymnastics team brought the fire to Denton, Texas, beating out North Carolina State and Texas Woman’s University for second place with a score of 198.175.

Kicking off the meet on the balance beam, the Huskies (4-10, 0-6 Pac-12) had fifth-year Brenna Brooks, senior Morgan Bowles, junior Skylar Killough-Wilhelm, sophomore Lana Navarro, sophomore Deiah Moody, and redshirt senior Kennedi Davis representing Washington.

Navarro and Killough-Wilhelm each scored a 9.875 on the beam, while Davis tied her career-high score of 9.950, securing a first-place spot on the balance beam leaderboard.

Behind the three stellar performances, Washington finished the balance beam event with a score of 49.300, one of its best beam scores this season.

On the second rotation of the day, the floor exercise, the Huskies posted a score of 49.025. Despite scores of 9.825 for graduate student Hadley Roberts and fifth-year Amara Cunningham, neither gymnast was able to place in the top 10 for the event.

After completing the first two rotations, Washington only trailed Florida on the leaderboard. With a top finish in striking distance, the energy was apparent for the Huskies in the back half of the meet.

The Huskies brought out their stellar vault lineup with freshman Emily Innes, Brooks, Davis, Navarro, Killough-Wilhelm, and Cunningham.

Innes, Davis, Navarro, and Killough-Wilhelm each scored a 9.850 on vault, finishing in a four-way tie for seventh place on the rotation.

The performances led the Huskies to their second-highest vault score of the season — 49.175.

Washington closed the meet on the uneven parallel bars, where Bowles earned a new career-high score of 9.925. On the final rotation of the day, the Huskies scored a 49.125.

Once the scores were tallied, the Gators (12-2, 6-1 SEC) finished on top with a 198.175. The Huskies landed in the next spot with a score of 196.625, followed by the Wolfpack (16-10, 3-4 ACC) at 196.350, and the Owls (8-12, 4-1 MIC) at 195.575. The score marked the Huskies’ third-highest team score this season.

The results keep the Huskies in the running on the Road to Nationals Rankings entering the Pac-12 Championships, where Washington will close out the regular season. The meet is set for Saturday, March 18, in Utah.

Reach reporter Avantika Singh at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @avantika_s03

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.