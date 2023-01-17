Washington places second in Wasatch Classic

Coming off their season-opening win last weekend, where the Washington women’s gymnastics team had the highest score to start off a season since 2004, the team traveled for a second weekend in a row to compete in the Wasatch Classic against No. 6 UCLA, No. 19 Minnesota, and Boise State.

The Huskies finished second overall in the meet with a final score of 196.550. The Gophers trailed 196.325 in third place and the Broncos finished last with 195.050. The Bruins took home the gold with a score of 197.850.

Washington kicked off the meet on beam, while Minnesota started on vault, UCLA on bars, and Boise State on the floor.

On beam, redshirt senior Kennedi Davis began strong for the team, bringing back the most points for the Huskies with a score of 9.825. The Huskies completed the beam event with a total score of 48.925.

On floor, Washington finished with a total of 49.225. Of the total, 9.875 points came from freshman Emily Innes — a season and career-high so far.

Despite breaking personal records, Innes was not the top scorer for Washington on the floor. Instead, sophomore Lana Navarro took the top spot, thanks to a stellar 9.900 on floor.

Following their time on the floor, the Huskies then moved on to battle it out on vault. The team finished vault with a total of 49.125, where Davis scored a career-high vault score of 9.850.

Up until that point, hope was still alive for Washington, as UCLA’s score was within reach and fully attainable.

Sadly, despite performing well, the Huskies failed to surpass UCLA on bars, and ended up in their second-place finish.

By the end of their time on the bars, the Huskies racked up a team total of 49.275 points, their best event of the day.

The 2023 Wasatch Classic marks the eighth time the Huskies have faced off against the Bruins — and the eighth time their faceoff ended in a loss. By the end of the meet, the Bruins held the top spot in every event.

Washington hopes to avenge its loss against UCLA and get a second win under its belt this Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. at home.

Reach reporter Avantika Singh at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @avantika.s03

