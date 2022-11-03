Washington prepares for final game against Washington State

If there’s ever a game for the Washington women’s soccer team to win, it’s against its cross-state rivals: Washington State.

The Huskies (9-6-3, 3-6-1 Pac-12) head to Pullman on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. to take on the Cougars (8-6-4, 2-5-3 Pac-12) for their final conference game of the season. Heading into the biggest rivalry game of the year, the Huskies will be determined to bounce back to form as they close out a rather inconsistent season.

After a late comeback victory at home on senior day only a few weeks ago, the Washington women’s soccer team prepared to travel down to California to take on two ranked opponents in No. 18 USC and No. 1 UCLA.

But it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows down in Los Angeles.

Washington suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of USC. The Huskies were outshot by the Trojans, taking 12 shots to USC’s 22, ending a hot streak of outshooting their opponent.

After an early goal from the Trojans, freshman Kelsey Branson once again got on the score sheet to take the game level at 1-1. However, it took only five minutes for USC to take the lead once again, scoring another at the start of the second half. The Huskies were unable to respond, succumbing to their second loss in three games.

Only a few days later, UW suffered a similar result against USC’s crosstown rivals, UCLA. Ranked first in the country, the Bruins cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win against the Huskies. Washington could only muster two shots all game — its lowest tally of the season.

Washington has only beaten UCLA four times in its history, losing on 23 separate occasions.

Flying back to Washington with two back-to-back losses, the Huskies still have a chance to end their season on a high note.

Upcoming opponents Washington State have had a very poor second half of the season. The Cougars have failed to win any of their last seven games. Of those seven, five were losses.

The Cougars also struggled in Los Angeles last week, falling to both USC and UCLA in consecutive losses. The Cougars now sit eighth in conference standings.

The Huskies will be relying on their top performers as they travel to Pullman.

Attention will be fixed on fifth-year senior forward Summer Yates, who currently has six goals and six assists on the season. Her ability to drive at defenses and find pockets of space between opponents will be key against Washington State.

Deeper down the pitch, Washington will need senior Kala McDaniel to be at her best. The holding midfielder is essential to the way the Huskies play, often dictating the pace of the game and controlling possession in midfield.

Washington has maintained a strong back line throughout the season. However, the team will need its forwards to put away their chances, something that has plagued UW over the course of the year. Washington has scored seven times in its last seven games, whereas Washington State has scored five.

The Huskies will need to stay organized and energetic, and most importantly, will need to capitalize on crucial game-scoring chances if they want to bring all three points back to Seattle.

