Washington pulls miracle comeback in final inning to advance to super regionals

The No. 7 Washington softball team had its back against the wall.

After a surprising loss in game 1, UW faced a 6-0 deficit in the final inning of game 2 before a miraculous comeback catapulted them past McNeese State and into the Super Regionals.

As soon as the rain started coming down in the seventh inning, the Huskies (41-13, 16-8 Pac-12) began pouring in the runs to pull off a miraculous seven-run comeback and defeat the Cowgirls (47-15, 21-3 Southland Conference), 7-6, in thrilling fashion.

With two outs, UW’s season was teetering on the brink of elimination. After falling behind on a 1-2 count with the bases loaded, fifth-year Sami Reynolds was the last line of defense for the Huskies.

In the biggest moment of her career, Reynolds delivered. A bases-clearing 3-RBI double through left-center field tied the game for the Huskies, before she came around for the game-winning run on the following at-bat.

“I am a very emotional person so I instantly started getting tears in my eyes,” Reynolds said. “I am so proud of everyone who got on base before me. Obviously, we were just staying alive at that point, so I was just overjoyed.”

Despite being shut out for 13 of 14 innings on Sunday, one inning was all they needed to get the win. RBI at-bats from senior Jadelyn Allchin, sophomore Rylee Holtorf, senior Kelley Lynch, Reynolds, and Huskey allowed the Huskies to pull off one of the most improbable comebacks in NCAA Tournament history.

“It was just an amazing showing of what this team has the capacity to do,” head coach Heather Tarr said. “The first game we pitched well and played great defense, and in the second game we knew we were gonna have to have a slugfest.”

Fifth-year Madison Huskey had a great day at the plate across both games, finishing 6 for 7 with a run. Huskey was the only player to produce multiple hits for the Huskies in game two, and was one of two players to produce multiple hits in game one.

McNeese State had an opportunity to rally a comeback in the seventh, but senior Brooke Nelson slammed the door shut. Picking up the win in her first action at regionals, Nelson (3-2) pitched three innings and struck out two while giving up a pair of hits and a walk.

“I believed in [Nelson] and that this was her moment and this was her time,” Tarr said. “You could just tell in her body language how things were gonna go for her, and she made that happen for herself.”

Washington pulls off a miraculous seventh-inning rally to advance in Game 2

Freshman Ruby Meylan started the second game of the regional finals and struggled to find the success from Saturday’s matchup against the Cowgirls. In four innings pitched, Meylan finished with two strikeouts, giving up eight hits and six earned runs.

The Huskies had an opportunity to flip the script from game one early, but their offensive struggles continued.

After getting runners on first and second early with one out, Allchin grounded into a double play to end the inning.

The Cowgirls got on the board first in the third inning.

A leadoff single was followed by a single through the left side, putting runners on first and third. A steal put runners in scoring position, and a grounder to fifth-year SilentRain Espinoza at third base led to a tag at the plate for the out and prevented the run from scoring.

The shutout did not last much longer.

An RBI single led to two runners in scoring position, before a 2-RBI double gave the Cowgirls a 3-0 lead heading into the fourth inning.

Washington failed to produce a baserunner in the fourth, and McNeese State continued to take advantage offensively. An RBI double extended the Cowgirls' lead to 4-0, and the game was starting to creep away from the Huskies.

McNeese State continued its scoring spree in the fifth, getting an RBI walk and a sacrifice fly to pick up two more insurance runs. Down 6-0, the Huskies had just three outs remaining to save their season.

“When you’re on your deathbed and you don’t want to go down, it’s pretty special to see what a group like this can come through and do,” Tarr said.

A leadoff single from Huskey was followed by an RBI double from Allchin, giving the Huskies their first run in 14 innings. Espinoza singled through the left side to put Allchin to third, and a sacrifice fly from Holtorf cut the deficit to 6-2.

Washington still had plenty of work to do with one out, but a single up the middle from Lynch led to a defensive error in the outfield, allowing the runner to score from first and Lynch to advance to second. Freshman Alana Johnson then drew a walk before fifth-year Megan Vandegrift reached on a fielder’s choice to third.

With two outs, senior Baylee Klingler ripped a grounder to the shortstop, but Vandegrift was just quick enough to reach second base in time to keep everyone safe and load the bases.

Down by three, Reynolds made the biggest play of her career.

Down 1-2 in the count, Reynolds ripped a bases-clearing 3-RBI double to left center field, tying the game 6-6 with Huskey coming up to the plate.

Huskey delivered the winning run on a double to center field, scoring Reynolds and giving the Huskies a 7-6 lead before a groundout ended the inning.

Nelson gave up a leadoff single in the bottom of the seventh but tossed a strikeout, lineout, and a grounder to short to get the forceout at second and send the Huskies to super regionals.

Huskies lose 1-0 in game 1

Senior pitcher Kelley Lynch found some trouble in the circle early but was able to recover and keep the Huskies close. In two innings, Lynch (9-3) finished with three strikeouts, allowing five hits and a run before being replaced by junior Lindsay Lopez in the third.

The Cowgirls had a massive opportunity to strike in the first inning, but Holtorf made a perfect defensive play at shortstop with a laser to home plate to force the second out and save a run. Lynch forced a fielder's choice to third to escape the inning with no harm done.

McNeese State struck first with a moonshot in the second inning.

With one out, freshman Corine Poncho sent a no-doubter over the batter's eye screen in the outfield, giving McNeese State a 1-0 lead. Runners advanced to second and third with two outs after a defensive mistake in the infield, but a big strikeout from Lynch allowed the Huskies to escape without further damage.

Lopez took over in the circle for the Huskies in the third inning for Lynch and delivered a strong outing in relief.

The Huskies were on the doorstep of a comeback but fell just short.

With two outs and nobody on, Holtorf continued her impressive game with a single up the middle. A walk from Stewart and a single to third from sophomore Olivia Johnson loaded the bases for the Huskies.

Klingler walked up to the plate with an opportunity to walk it off and was a few feet away from multiple runs on a foul ball down the right-field line. A grounder to second base ended the game for Washington, sending UW to an elimination game where it ultimately prevailed and clinched a birth to super regionals.

Washington will begin super regionals action at home on Friday, May 26, when they face off against Louisiana in a best-of-three series.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.