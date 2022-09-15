Washington remains undefeated with win over Sacramento State

The Washington women’s soccer team maintained its unbeaten record Thursday afternoon, with a convincing 3-0 win over Sacramento State.

After securing a draw against an in-form Portland side on Sunday, Washington was left disappointed with just one of their 24 shots hitting the back of the net. Although they maintained their undefeated record, the Huskies felt they deserved their sixth win of the season.

Heading into Thursday’s game, Sacramento State had conceded 17 goals in just seven games. With a 2-0 loss to California Baptist in its last game, Sacramento State had a point to prove, as it sought its first win of the season.

However, it took just under three minutes for the Huskies (6-0-2) to score their first goal of the match. Fifth year senior Summer Yates whipped Washington’s first corner into senior Kyla Ferry, who managed to lead the ball into the back of the net with a direct header.

Just a few minutes later, Sacramento State created its first chance of the match. Striker Abigail Lopez took a shot that slithered through five Washington defenders and trailed just wide of the left post.

With five minutes left in the first half, a Huskies shot was cleared off the line as they pushed for a much-needed second to secure their lead.

Within the first 40 minutes, the Huskies outshot the Hornets (0-6-2) 11 to one, a feat that the Huskies have become accustomed to this season.

Just three minutes into the second half, Yates launched a left footed shot from the edge of the box that was parried away by the keeper. Only minutes later, Yates followed her miss up with an emphatic diving header, but once again, it wasn’t to be for the Huskies’ No. 10.

After 80 minutes, Ferry managed to secure her second of the match, securing a safety net for the Huskies and taking the score to 2-0. Yates once again grabbed the assist.

Just under five minutes later, freshman Kelsey Branson got her first goal as a Husky, as she buried a shot into the top left corner, giving the keeper virtually no chance to stop it.

With the 3-0 victory secured, Washington earned its sixth win of the season. After 27 shots, 14 of which were on-target, Sacramento State managed to only concede three after 90 minutes.

With that in mind, the Huskies will be looking to improve upon their 11.11% conversion rate.

As Washington looks to continue its unbeaten run, it faces off against an Oregon side that has only won one of their past six matches.

The Huskies will take on the Ducks on Friday, Sept.23 in Eugene, Oregon.

Reach reporter Colin Stern at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @colinstern5

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.