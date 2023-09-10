Washington’s big three helps secure four-set conquest of Florida International

As long as Washington has its big three of senior May Pertofsky, sophomore Audra Wilmes, and freshman Elise Hani, they’re going to remain a force to be reckoned with this season.

Wilmes had 14 kills, Pertofsky added 12 of her own, and the Washington volleyball team overcame a strong challenge from Florida International University (FIU) to earn its seventh straight victory.

Despite playing in its third game in four days, the Huskies (7-1) looked as fresh as ever, with Pertofsky and Wilmes carrying much of the early attack to score UW’s first six non-error points.

No matter how dominant they appeared, Washington could never break away from Florida International and build an early cushion, as it has done with so many teams before. The Panthers (2-8) interior pieced together a dominant effort early on, blocking four swings from UW in the first third of the opening set to keep even with UW at 10 points apiece.

However, staving off Washington’s attack is no small feat, and Pertofsky finally powered the run it needed to create a crucial separation. Pertofksy earned six kills in the opening set, as well as an assist on a block from Hani, to create a sudden 6-0 Huskies run.

FIU tried to close the gap, but freshman mid-blocker Katy Wessels powered a perfect setup from sophomore setter Molly Wilson, and UW struck first with a 25-21 opening set victory.

But Florida International was able to knot up the sets at one apiece shortly after amid a flurry of Washington errors in the second set. After committing eight errors in the first set, the Huskies opened up the second with four straight, allowing the Panthers to build an early 6-0 lead.

Hani certainly wasn’t going to gift-wrap the second set for the opponent, placing four hits past the FIU defense to keep things afloat for UW. Assisted by excellent serving from junior libero Lauren Bays, UW clawed its way back into the set and even took a 15-14 lead midway through.

The set soon turned into a slugfest, and down the final stretch, the Panthers clung to a 24-22 match-point advantage. UW kept the set close but ultimately came up just short, with two straight FIU points putting away the set 26-24.

The third set was a volleyball fan’s dream, with a back-and-forth showdown creating a battle in which neither side led by more than three points. The Huskies demonstrated their impressive depth, with six players registering a point during the set.

The crucial third set came down the wire again, with UW trailing 25-24 before Wilson notched several tenacious serves to force FIU into a series of miscues. From there, Washington secured a hard-fought 28-26 victory to earn a momentum-swinging turnaround.

With the energy shifting after an enthralling finish, Washington rode the enthusiasm to a blowout victory in the fourth to add another notch to its rising win streak. Behind three early kills from Hani, and four errors from FIU, UW swiftly blew the game open. The Panthers simply couldn’t keep up, and in the blink of an eye, it was 16-8, and the Panthers burned their final timeout.

By that time, there was no stopping the Washington avalanche. UW came out of the break eager to put FIU away for good and built an immediate 8-1 run to give itself a whopping 15-point cushion. While Florida International tried to make one last push, closing the score to 24-12, a final hit from Hani was too fast for it to handle, and Washington rolled to its seventh straight win with a 25-12 drubbing.

UW travels to San Luis Obispo for its final invitational of the regular season, where it will play Cal Poly on Thursday, Sep. 14 at 7 p.m.

