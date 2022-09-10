Washington’s explosive offense overwhelms Portland State in a 52-6 win

Visible above Husky Harbor was a thin layer of smoke, and the Washington offense may have played a part.

After each score at Husky Stadium, fireworks are fired above the video board. The pyrotechnics were a common occurrence Saturday, as Washington reached the end zone seven times in its 52-6 win over Portland State.

The fireworks soar high above the metal roof faster than spectators can blink. If they miss it, it’s gone. Washington’s offense shares a similar sentiment, which put together quick drives and explosive plays in its dominant win.

The Huskies (2-0) opened the floodgates early, piecing together four touchdowns over their first four drives. In a game that could have been easy to overlook with No. 14 Michigan State looming next week, UW remained focused until the final whistle, scoring another three touchdowns in the second half.

Junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. continued to swoon Huskies fans with his performance, accumulating an effortless 337 yards on 20 for 27 passes. The Indiana transfer spread the wealth, allowing for sophomore Jalen McMillan and junior Giles Jackson to surpass the 100-yard mark, a feat not accomplished by two Washington wide receivers in the same game since John Ross and Dante Pettis in 2016.

The defense stifled the opposition, allowing a mere 131 yards to a Vikings (0-2) offense that appeared uncomfortable all game. This was largely a result of successfully containing Dante Chachere, a mobile quarterback that was a formidable test for the Huskies' edge rushers. Washington ended the day with four sacks, and sophomore edge rusher Bralen Trice appeared unblockable at times, ending the day with 1.5 sacks. The endless pressure led to Chachere being replaced in the fourth quarter.

One Key Stat: 241 Yards

After a bit of a struggle to run the football last week against Kent State, the Huskies opened the game strong with their rushing attack. Their first drive consisted of 61 yards on the ground, culminating in an 8-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Cameron Davis. Washington ended the day with 241 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, led largely by graduate transfer running back Wayne Taulapapa.

Taulapapa finished the day with 94 yards on 12 carries, falling just shy of his career high — a 95-yard performance against Duke in 2020. The running back committee allowed for Washington to have a balanced attack throughout the game, leaving head coach Kalen DeBoer’s playbook wide open.

UW Player of the Game: Jalen McMillan

One of the few bright spots for Portland State emerged in the second quarter, when the pairing of a perfect punt and a penalty pinned UW on its own 1-yard line. Three plays later, Washington scored. The 1 minute and 26 second drive was capped off by an 84-yard McMillan touchdown, who took advantage of miscommunication in the Viking secondary for the seventh-longest reception in Washington history.

McMillian’s day didn’t end there, ending the day with 127 yards on only four receptions. This earned the Fresno, California native nearly 31.8 yards per reception, a staggering figure for the sophomore wideout.

What’s Next:

Washington’s high-powered offense will be put to the test next week against non-conference foe Michigan State. The Spartans defense has been dominant to open the season, allowing only 13 points over their first two games.

This will be the first matchup between the two schools since the 1997 Aloha Bowl, a game the Huskies won 51-23. To demonstrate the amount of time passed since the last matchup, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was patrolling the sidelines as head coach of Michigan State when they last met in Honolulu.

Kickoff against the Spartans is slated for 4:30 p.m. in Husky Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Reach reporter Ty Gilstrap at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ty_gilstrap

