Washington’s new era begins on high note with 45-20 win

When Washington fans poured into Husky Stadium for Saturday’s season opener against Kent State, they did so with optimism for a new dawn of UW football, but with a hint of skepticism concealed as well.

They had been burned before. The memories of last year’s season opener remained lodged in the back of Husky fans’ minds, and Washington was hoping for a different outcome than Sep. 4, 2021.

If Washington was looking to flip the script and begin its new era on a positive note, it didn’t take long, as junior Asa Turner intercepted the very first pass of the game, and graduate transfer Wayne Taulapapa ran in a 28-yard touchdown on fourth-and-one to give the Huskies an early 7-0 lead.

In last year’s season debut, however, the Huskies raced out of the gate as well, scoring on their first drive of the game to go up 7-0.

The remainder of last season’s opener induces shudders in any Washington fan who dares to remember that fateful night, as the Huskies would fail to score after their opening drive, and went on to lose, 13-7.

But this year isn’t the same as last year. It’s not the same team, it’s not the same quarterback, and it’s not the same head coach. On Saturday night, Washington remembered what a win feels like, cruising to a commanding 45-20 victory in first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer’s debut.

“It always feels good to win,” DeBoer said. “There’s teams you’re supposed to beat, but you still have to go out and do it.I thought we were just steady the whole game, and guys stepped up when they needed to.”

On Saturday night, the Huskies didn’t freeze after their initial touchdown. Instead, they followed up their first act with more offensive fireworks. Junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. recorded his first touchdown pass for UW with a 32-yard sling to sophomore Taj Davis, putting the Huskies up 14-0.

The touchdown toss wasn’t an outlier on the night for Penix Jr., who affirmed his role as starting quarterback with a passing masterclass, completing 26-of-39 passes for 345 yards and four touchdowns.

“It was fun to see him,” DeBoer said. “For the first game here in a new place, a lot of spotlight obviously— I thought he was really just calm and collected for the whole game, he didn’t put us in any really tough spots, he took care of the football — just really proud of him, I think there were some really savvy things that didn’t show up on the stat sheet.”

Penix Jr.’s official reunion game with DeBoer, who was his offensive coordinator at Indiana in 2019, couldn’t have gone better, as the offense scored in six of its first six drives.

“It felt good,” Penix Jr. said. “[It was] just great execution by the offense. We look forward to doing that every week.”

Penix Jr.’s performance was not only embraced — it was novel to Washington fans — as his spotless outing was a development that wasn’t seen from the quarterback play last year. But, as Penix Jr. and Washington’s offensive outburst reminded people of, this isn’t last year.

Last year, the Huskies may have begun to wilter after the Golden Flashes (0-1) answered with a one play drive for a 47-yard touchdown pass. Not on Saturday, when they responded right back with a long touchdown drive capped by sophomore Cameron Davis punching in a one-yard score for a 21-7 lead.

Last year, UW may not have kept its foot on the gas pedal, but that’s exactly what Penix Jr. and the Huskies did with a 10 play, 75-yard drive resulting in a four-yard touchdown pass from Penix Jr. to sophomore Rome Odunze.

Kent State followed with a field goal, and despite a fumble by junior Giles Jackson on the ensuing kickoff giving the Golden Flashes a short field, they were held to a field goal yet again. When the Huskies drove down the field and converted on a 37-yard field goal, they went into the locker room with a 31-13 lead.

If bringing up last year’s ailments feels redundant, it very well may be. Still, with the scoreboard flashing 31 after just 30 minutes of play, it was hard not to react with a double take given UW scored over 31 points just once in 2021.

In the second half, the Huskies offense continued to shine. Penix Jr. continued his stellar start, and threw a 13-yard touchdown strike to McMillan, giving Washington a 38-13 lead.

Kent State didn’t go away completely, however, and brought the ball to UW’s red zone at the end of the third quarter. But any hopes the Golden Flashes had were all but dashed when Turner picked off his second pass of the game —this time ranging towards the sideline, and the Huskies took over with a 25 point lead.

While the game was likely out of reach entering the fourth quarter, Penix Jr. figured that one more score for good measure wouldn’t hurt. After heaving a 44-yard pass to McMillan to put the ball at the Kent State 11-yard line, Penix Jr. and McMillan covered the final 11-yards together, with Penix Jr.’s fourth touchdown pass of the game.

Washington’s 525 yards of total offense won’t be sustainable for an entire season. Still, Penix Jr. wants it to be known that the impressive offensive showing was no fluke.

“We’ve been putting a lot of work in,” Penix Jr. said. “That work has definitely been paying off, it’s going to continue to pay off. We’ve got so many weapons around here, and you’re seeing it today. That’s not it, we’re gonna keep going.”

One game doesn’t define a season. The Huskies have 11 games left to play, and they can’t play Kent State in each game. One thing, however, is clear: This isn’t the same team as 2021. Like Penix Jr. says, we saw it on Saturday.

Washington stays at home next Sunday, Sep. 10, hosting Portland State at 1 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.