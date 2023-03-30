Washington’s WNIT run comes to end in blowout loss to Kansas

After a long and hopeful tournament run, the clock struck midnight on Washington’s dream postseason.

Cold shooting and sloppy play resulted in the end of the Washington women’s basketball team’s season, as the Huskies (19-15, 7-11 Pac-12) ultimately fell to Kansas 61-36 in the Fab 4 of the WNIT Wednesday night.

The Huskies never got going against a solid Jayhawks (25-11, 9-9 Big 12) defense, giving up 63.3 points per game. After shooting a respectable 36.5% in its previous game against Oregon, Washington shot just 24.2% from the field, including a brutal 0 of 10 from the three. Turnovers plagued the Huskies all night, with 21 turnovers stopping them from attempting a serious comeback at any point.

On the other side of the ball, the Washington defense had no answer for Kansas’ balanced attack, with four of its five starters scoring in double figures, led by Zakiyah Franklin’s 14 points.

The Huskies struggled from the field early on, digging themselves into an early hole. Washington shot 33% in the opening quarter,missing all three 3-point attempts, and mustering just 10 points. While Kansas didn’t fare much better, shooting 37.5%, it benefited from five turnovers from UW to take a 15-10 lead after 10 minutes.

The start of the second quarter proved no better for the Huskies, who made just two of their first 14 shots to fall behind by nine midway through the period. The cold streak was all Kansas needed to take off, and a 15-2 KU run ballooned UW’s deficit up to 16.

The first half proved to be disastrous for the Huskies, who shot just eight of 31, to go along with 10 turnovers. UW scored just 16 points in the half, and headed to the locker room looking for answers as well as a way to erase a 30-16 halftime deficit.

But the start of the third quarter provided more questions than solutions for Washington.

Kansas came out fast, going on a 12-2 run to start the quarter. A daunting deficit for Washington had quickly soared to 42-18, and with a crowd of over 7,000 at Allen Fieldhouse getting rowdy, the game had the feel that it was long over.

Five more turnovers in the quarter led to six more points for the Jayhawks, and the Huskies entered the final 10 minutes down, 48-28.

With the season on the line, the shots continued to fall flat for Washington, which missed nine of their last 10 attempts to close the tournament with the 61-36 loss. Sophomore Dalayah Daniels was the lone standout for the Huskies Wednesday night, posting a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

With the loss, Washington’s season came to an end, and goes into an offseason filled with hope and expectations for next season.

Reach reporter Andrew Sousa at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @andrew_soozay

