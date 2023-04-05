Washington searching for offensive spark going into home series against California

The No. 10 Washington softball team has done its job in the circle over the past two conference series, allowing just 18 runs across six games and surrendering five runs in a game only once.

The offense, however, has failed to perform at Washington’s usual standard.

Although the slump is hard to ignore now, it's important to remain optimistic for the rest of the season, as the Huskies (26-8, 7-5 Pac-12) have overcome similar offensive performances in the past.

When the Huskies won the National Championship in 2009, they were held scoreless in six conference games throughout the regular season. This season, the Huskies have only been held scoreless once so far — a loss against No. 3 UCLA.

A conference series at home against the Golden Bears (24-9-1, 6-5-1 Pac-12) is the perfect opportunity for the Huskies to regain some much-needed confidence on offense. In 2022, the Golden Bears won the series 2-1, and the Huskies will be looking to flip the script this weekend.

California has been in good form recently, winning back-to-back series against No. 24 Utah and Arizona State. In its previous 13 games since the beginning of conference play, Cal has only scored more than five runs twice, winning the majority of its games in low-scoring pitching battles.

Senior Makena Smith has brought power for the Golden Bears this season, batting .324 with 11 home runs and a team-leading 29 RBIs. Neutralizing her at the plate will be a major focal point for the Huskies to prevent her from making big plays offensively.

Junior pitcher Haylei Archer (8-3) has had a great season for Cal, posting a 1.68 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP in 79 innings pitched. Having only given up two home runs on the year, Washington will find itself needing to utilize its strength on the basepaths to pick up much-needed runs.

The offensive struggles from the Huskies are best represented by the recent slump from senior Baylee Klingler, who has a big opportunity to regain her early-season form this weekend.

Klingler, after delivering a 15-game hitting streak earlier in the season, has failed to record a hit in four of her past five conference games. In those five games, the Huskies have been unable to score more than six runs in a game — a number they failed to surpass only 13 times this season.

When Klingler failed to record a hit in consecutive games last season, she proceeded to finish the remaining six games of the season with at least one hit, indicating that a confidence boost may be enough to jumpstart Klinger’s bat.

Producing four or more runs offensively is the key to victory for Washington. In games where the offense delivers four or more runs, the Huskies’ record is 24-2. When less than four runs are scored, the Huskies are only 2-6.

This season, the Huskies are 23-3 when producing a .200 batting average as a team during the game, and 3-5 when failing to reach that mark. Taking advantage of every at-bat and capitalizing with runners in scoring position will be the key to victory this weekend.

Every run matters for Washington, and the best way it can score against California is through its speed and baserunning.

California has given up 24 stolen bases on the season and has only caught two runners stealing. Freshman Brooklyn Carter is 20 for 21 on stolen bases this year, and utilizing her speed will help to get the Huskies scoring opportunities.

The series will open on Thursday, April 6 at 5 p.m. in Husky Softball Stadium. Game two will take place on Friday, April 7, at 6 p.m., and will conclude Saturday at noon.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.