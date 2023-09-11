Washington secures draw against cross-town rivals in scoreless affair

A three-game win streak came to an end Sunday night after the Washington women’s soccer team failed to score against cross-town rival Seattle University.

In a relatively stagnant game, the Huskies (4-1-2) mustered six shots and forced just three saves from Seattle U’s goalkeeper. Washington did manage to produce a solid defensive showing, with the Redhawks (2-5-1) failing to earn a shot on goal for the full 90 minutes.

There was not much to show for in the opening 25 minutes of the match, but in the 30th minute a solid link-up play by sophomore forward Kalea Eichenberger put it just above the bar for the Huskies, narrowly missing an opportunity to break away from the Redhawks.

Washington had another big opportunity in the 60th minute when senior forward Hailey Still had a golden chance in front of the goal, but she ultimately headed the ball directly at the keeper.

The game began to pick up as the rivalry intensified, with an unsporting play from a Seattle U player earning her a yellow card in the 72nd minute.

As the game wound to a close, it appeared there may not be a breakthrough as the quality dropped due to exhaustion and frustration. Then unexpectedly, a Redhawks player buried a shot into the back of the net in the 79th minute to send the crowd into a frenzy. Much to UW’s relief, however, the offside flag was raised to keep the score tied at nil apiece.

Possession went back and forth for the remaining ten minutes, but neither side could find the back of the net.

The Huskies will certainly feel they should’ve taken care of the lower-ranked opponent but will undoubtedly be relieved to escape with a draw after the disqualified goal.

The Washington women’s soccer team will continue their road trip against the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Sept. 16th, at noon.

Reach reporter Logan Redinger at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @loganredingerr

