Washington seeks WCWS revenge against Florida State after 2018 National Championship heartbreak

OKLAHOMA CITY - Just five years ago, the No. 5 Washington softball team was two games away from its second national championship before losing the championship series against No. 3 Florida State in heartbreaking fashion.

On Saturday, Washington has an opportunity to get its revenge in the Women’s College World Series (WCWS).

The Huskies (44-13, 16-8 Pac-12) are coming off a 4-1 victory over the Utes, thanks to a combined gem from freshman Ruby Meylan (18-5, 2.19 ERA) and junior Lindsay Lopez (14-3, 3.34 ERA). Sophomore Rylee Holtorf powered the Huskies to the win, finishing the day 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBI.

Fifth-year Baylee Klingler delivered her first career WCWS base hit in the opening game and will need to carry that momentum into tomorrow’s matchup to help lead the offense to success. Klingler is batting .387 on the year with 12 home runs and 47 RBI.

The Seminoles (56-9, 22-2 ACC) are coming off a big victory of their own, run-ruling Oklahoma State 8-0 in six innings in a complete team effort where four different batters delivered RBI at-bats.

Florida State was forced to take a long delay due to thunderstorms on Thursday, but had all the momentum throughout the game as it powered its way to a victory. Starting pitcher Kathryn Sandercock (27-3, 1.07 ERA) was lights out in the circle, giving opposing batters nightmares at the plate.

“I think [Sandercock] was lights out and the defense was lights out,” Seminoles head coach Lonni Alameda said. “We just kept it rolling, getting more runs allows you to be a little more aggressive in your pitch calling.”

Sandercock only allowed four hits against Oklahoma State, and with her in line to get the start against Washington, she will look to continue her dominance in the circle now that she has a victory in this WCWS.

“It’s a different environment, it's exciting,” Sandercock said. “It’s a lot of pressure. A lot of hype surrounding the Women’s Softball World Series. Just the ability to come out and stay within ourselves and play Florida State softball was really big for us.”

Jahni Kerr continued her sensational sophomore campaign Thursday, finishing 1 for 3 with a run, RBI, and a walk. Kaley Mudge brought her power for the Seminoles, finishing 2 for 4 with three RBI, while delivering her sixth home run of the season.

Six of Florida State’s nine losses have been decided by one run, so it will be pivotal for Washington to eliminate scoring opportunities in the circle and take advantage of its speed on the basepaths to deliver clutch runs.

After getting the first win under its belt, the Huskies are ready to move forward and advance further into the tournament.

“I would say [the win] feels really good,” Lopez said. “But I still have that head space that we’re not done. We still have a lot to do.”

The highly anticipated rematch from 2018 between Washington and Florida State will take place Saturday, June 3, at 4 p.m. as both teams look to stay in the winners' bracket at the WCWS.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

