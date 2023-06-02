Washington softball advances to winner’s bracket with 4-1 victory over Utah

After rain and thunderstorms postponed the No. 7 Washington softball team’s opening game of the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) to Friday, it was nothing but sunny skies as it took down No. 15 Utah 4-1 in front of an electrifying crowd in Oklahoma City.

Because of the postponement, the Huskies (44-13, 16-8 Pac-12) would have played an elimination game on Friday night had they lost. But with its win, they earned the rest of the day off and can look ahead to their Saturday matchup against Florida State.

“As coaches, we have to prepare for the worst,” head coach Heather Tarr said. “If we didn’t win this game, we would have had to have been prepared for the next opponent. Lindsay Lopez threw a great finish to that game. Rylee was how we expected she would be at the plate. It was a complete team win for us.”

Friday’s victory against the Utes (42-15, 15-9 Pac-12) was the first WCWS win for the Huskies since 2019. After a four year absence, the victory was a special moment for the entire program.

“Of course, we believe we can do it every year,” Tarr said. “But having not done it for the last few years, it’s really special. We really care about our people and how we do it. We’re just really trying to soak it in, but also continue to get better and see how long we can play.”

After falling to a 1-0 deficit in the second inning, the Huskies immediately responded in the bottom frame, with sophomore Rylee Holtorf blasting a two-run home run over the left-field wall to give the Huskies the lead.

Two innings later, junior Avery Hobson stole second base with two outs, providing another opportunity for Holtorf to strike. After battling through a nine-pitch at-bat, the sophomore delivered a single up the middle to score Hobson and take a 3-1 lead. Holtorf finished 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs.

The Huskies picked up an insurance run in the sixth inning with a sacrifice flyout from sophomore Olivia Johnson that scored senior Kelley Lynch. Lynch finished the day 2 for 3 with a run.

It was another stellar pitching performance for the Huskies, with freshman Ruby Meylan getting the start and junior Lindsay Lopez closing out the final half of the game to earn the win. Meylan (18-5, 2.19 ERA) had a shaky but solid start in her first WCWS appearance, tossing 3.1 innings with four walks, two hits, a run, and one strikeout.

In the first inning, it seemed as if Meylan was struggling as she called for a mound visit and Lopez started warming up. She went on to pitch until the fourth inning when Tarr decided to make the pitching change.

“Certainly, we’re going to keep giving [Meylan] the ball, giving her opportunities,” Tarr said. “At that point, we just thought Lindsay was the better option at that point in the game.”

Lopez (14-3, 3.34 ERA) came in relief and continued her remarkable end-of-season form by never giving the Utes a chance to crawl back in the game. In 3.2 innings pitched, Lopez struck out two while giving up only one hit, a walk, and no runs.

It was a complete team effort for the Huskies, using 15 different players at some point in the game. The Huskies will continue to look for contributions all around as they hunt toward a deep playoff run.

“I’m proud of everybody on our team,” Tarr said. “We have 17 women on this team; that's not a very big roster. We nearly used every single person, had to hold a couple off, [but] certainly could have used them all.”

For the first time since 2020, Washington gears up for a matchup against Florida State, where it had previously won 7-0 in the Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational.

The stakes have certainly been raised in this year’s edition, with the two sides facing off on Saturday, June 3, at 4 p.m.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

Like what you're reading? Support The Daily's coverage of the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City here.