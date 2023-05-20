Washington softball opens regionals with a commanding run-rule victory

The offense found its groove for the No. 7 Washington softball team in the opening round of the Seattle regional against Northern Colorado. Backed by an excellent pitching performance, UW won 10-2 in six innings.

Despite the slow start, the offense put on a show for the home crowd Friday, as the Huskies (39-12, 16-8 Pac-12) sprayed the ball all over the field to score runs. Fifth-year Baylee Klingler led the way, going 2 for 3 with a home run, a double, and three RBI.

Junior pitcher Lindsay Lopez continued to display excellent form and never gave the Bears (26-22, 9-6 Big Sky) a chance to capitalize. In six innings, Lopez (11-3) finished with eight strikeouts while allowing seven hits and two runs.

The Huskies immediately threatened to score in the first, with Klingler reaching by error and advancing all the way to third base before getting left stranded. Fifth-year SilentRain Espinoza hit a one-out single in the second inning, but failed to go any further.

The Huskies got the scoring started in the third inning.

Freshman Brooklyn Carter flashed her explosive speed with a leadoff single and an immediate steal to second base. In the next at-bat, Klingler ripped one off the top of the wall in center field to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead.

The Huskies had an opportunity to do more damage, but Klingler was caught stealing third before fifth-year Sami Reynolds hit a triple off the wall. A pop-out and a fly-out ended the inning with no further runs.

Washington’s offense erupted in the fourth.

Sophomore Rylee Holtorf hit a line drive off the glove of the third baseman, allowing sophomore Kinsey Fiedler to score all the way from first as Holtorf advanced to third. Freshman Sydney Stewart then followed with a sacrifice fly to score Holtorf.

After Carter beat out the throw on an infield single to short, Klingler crushed it over the center field wall for a two-run homer, giving the Huskies a 5-0 lead.

Senior Jadelyn Allchin picked up right where the Huskies left off in the fifth.

With a 1-1 count, Allchin blasted one over the wall for a leadoff home run in the fifth inning, extending the Huskies' lead to a comfortable 6-0.

Northern Colorado showed life in the sixth, delivering an RBI double and an RBI groundout to cut the deficit to 6-2

Washington took complete control from there.

After Carter reached for her third hit of the night, she stole second and advanced to third to eventually score off a bunt from Reynolds.

Reynolds stole second before Allchin knocked her in, and Allchin scored following an RBI single from senior Kelley Lynch.

Holtorf proceeded to walk it off for the Huskies with an RBI single through left field and picked up a huge 10-2 win in the opener.

Washington will face off against McNeese at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 in a rematch from a 3-2 loss in February.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

