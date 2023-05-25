Washington softball prepares for final homestand in Super Regional

The No. 5 Washington softball team is one step closer to a Women’s College World Series (WCWS) berth, with only a Super Regional test against Louisiana in Husky Softball Stadium standing in its way.

“I think they sold out in less than 20 minutes, and that’s so exciting to get to play in front of your home crowd,” senior pitcher Brooke Nelson said. “To have home-field advantage, I think it’s so special to not only play in front of your fans, but that this many people want to come and watch us play is so exciting for our sport and for us.”

The Ragin’ Cajuns (50-14, 22-2 Sun Belt Conference) picked up two elimination game victories in the Baton Rouge Regional Final against LSU, winning the first game 7-4 before punching their ticket to the Super Regional with a 9-8 victory. [CQ]

“You can't take your opponent for what other people think they are,” head coach Heather Tarr said. “It’s an opportunity to play Husky softball, and we have to be at our best when it matters most. That's what we strive for as a program, and that’s how we try to build our teams.”

The Huskies (41-13, 16-8 Pac-12) are coming off a miraculous seventh-inning comeback that advanced them into the Super Regionals, and they will be ready to carry their momentum into this weekend.

“I think this team is on a good trajectory,” Tarr said. “What we got to experience last weekend, from hosting regionals to navigating all the situations we were in, we can’t wait to see how much better we can get throughout this weekend.”

The Ragin’ Cajuns have showcased their power ability in the Baton Rouge Regional, notching six home runs in their final three games. Pitching will play a major role in the Huskies' chances, and they will have all four arms ready to embrace the challenge.

“We have three pitchers that are in their fourth year of collegiate softball, and that's a big advantage,” Tarr said. “It’s like a four-headed monster for this program, and if there’s any example of how that can be successful, it's how Brooke succeeded in big moments when we needed her at her best, and she was able to provide that.”

Junior Lindsay Lopez’s best pitching of the season could not have come at a better time for the Huskies, as she will play a big role against the Ragin’ Cajuns. Lopez has tossed 25 innings and 27 strikeouts in her past six games while only allowing five runs.

Winning the battle in the circle will also put the powerful Huskiesy offense in a position to strike.

Despite being shut out in 13 of 14 innings against McNeese State, Washington generated 20 runs in four games during the Seattle Regional, including a 10-2 run-rule victory over Northern Colorado. It will have to rely on the continued success of the seniors to hit their way into the WCWS.

The Ragin’ Cajun’s pitching staff will be led by senior Megan Schorman and sophomore Sam Landry. Landry (19-5) has a 2.05 ERA with 146 strikeouts in 143.1 innings pitched, while Schorman (14-6) has a 1.95 ERA, tossing 144 strikeouts in 125.1 innings pitched. The Huskies will have to stay disciplined at the plate and take advantage of scoring opportunities whenever possible.

Senior Jadelyn Allchin has been running the show offensively for the Huskies since the start of the Pac-12 tournament, as she’s currently 9 for 20 with six RBIs, six runs, and three homers. The offense will rally behind her as she looks to continue her scorching hot run at the plate.

“I’ve been more in the mindset of taking it day-by-day and embracing this team and what this program is,” Allchin said. “I’ve just been taking up all of the moments that I can get, and if I am put in, competing my butt off for this program has really been my mindset the past couple weeks.”

Fifth-years Madison Huskey and Sami Reynolds have made major contributions at the plate, delivering clutch moments offensively that will surely provide extra confidence this weekend. Since the start of the conference tournament, Reynolds is 5 for 18 with a huge 3-RBI double to tie the game in the Seattle Regional, and Huskey has batted 9 for 19 with the winning RBI to send the Huskies into this weekend.

Despite recent struggles, fifth-year Baylee Klingler will look to be the difference-maker offensively in the Super Regionals. With a .391 average on the season and a team-leading 12 home runs, Klingler has all the firepower needed to take this program into the Women's College World Series.

“Husky Softball Stadium, just like Husky Football Stadium, has learned to play behind us,” Tarr said. “We’re proud to play for Washington, we’re proud to play for our city, our state, our parents and families, and we are looking for a little bit of Husky fever to come through in this time of year.”

The Super Regionals will start on Friday at 7 p.m. at Husky Softball Stadium, with game two scheduled for Saturday, May 27, at 4 p.m. If necessary, game three will take place on Sunday, May 28.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

