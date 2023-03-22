Washington storms past San Diego amid weather delays

San Diego did not deliver the typical sunshine and blue skies the Washington women’s tennis team expected during spring break. Instead, cloudy skies, windy conditions, and rain ultimately suspended play on Tuesday.

But, when play was resumed Wednesday morning, the No. 16 Huskies (12-3, 4-0 Pac-12) downed the No. 39 Toreros (4-6), 4-2.

Tuesday began with singles play, where Washington hoped to decide the match before the forecasted rain began.

As the Huskies adjusted to the bright blue courts, they dropped the first set on three separate courts. Two players, juniors Melissa Sakar and Sarah-Maude Fortin, would eventually go on to lose their matches. Meanwhile, after dropping the first set 6-2, senior Jennifer Kerr came back to upset No. 86 Abigail Desianiktov of USD, 6-2, 7-5, 6-2.

Kerr’s upset wasn’t the only one of the day, with the second coming from No. 115 senior Hikaru Sato, as they took down No. 73 Solymar Colling. Sato held Colling to four sets in the first match, but fell to an early deficit in the second. Although, the deficit didn’t last long, as Sato found her bearings and broke ahead of Colling, securing a 7-5 victory and the first point for the Huskies.

Freshman Erika Matsuda came up big to put the Huskies in the lead, 3-2. Her first set was a nail-biter until the end, with Matsuda just narrowly winning the tiebreaker against USD’s Jordyn McBride. A 6-1 defeat in the second set could have marked a turn for the worse, but just one set later, Matsuda walked away triumphant, taking the final set, 6-3, before rain delayed play for a few minutes.

With the rain seeming to have blown over, the two sides returned to the court. Attention turned to Court 3, where No. 102 junior Astrid Olsen was up 3-1 in the third set.

Concerns of slippery lines were brought to the attention of the referees, but during their deliberation the rain intensified, causing the match to be postponed until the following day. Olsen held a 5-2, 30-0 lead at the time play was suspended on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, Olsen took to the court hoping to shut out Goldsmith and avoid a deciding point in doubles. Two rallies later, she did just that and clinched the match for the Huskies, 6-3, 6-7, 6-3, for the third time in the past four matches.

The 4-2 win marked the Huskies’ seventh victory against the Toreros in their 11th meeting in program history.

Washington will have a short break before resuming Pac-12 play on Sunday, April 2, where it will host Oregon at 11 a.m.

Reach reporter Sophia Pilot at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sophia_pilot

