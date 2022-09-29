Washington struggles in challenging conditions at Inverness Intercollegiate

Golf is a never-ending journey of highs and lows. Joshua Koo can certainly attest to that.

The freshman entered the Inverness Intercollegiate in Toledo, Ohio looking to finish with his first round below par in his short collegiate career.

It would certainly be difficult in the blustery conditions on Monday morning. An abundance of red was evident on weather radars through Toledo, with the dark shade representing the heavy rain scheduled to hit the area. The oncoming storm led to a noticeable absence of red on the scorecards, with the elements severely limiting the number of birdies attained throughout the round.

Nevertheless, course officials were confident that the intimidating weather conditions would eventually relent and allow for golf to continue. The strong left-to-right wind rendered the course practically unplayable, as perfectly played golf shots became surefire bogeys. Pars became a valued commodity, with golfers struggling to remain near even par throughout the morning.

A few hours later, the rain finally began to fall. An air horn echoed across the course, signifying the stoppage of play and a return to the clubhouse.

But one golfer failed to return.

Koo, who held the lowest score for the Huskies at the moment, hit one more shot after the horn had sounded. This would be his final shot of the round. Any shot after the horn is sounded is subject to disqualification. Koo was deemed ineligible for the remainder of the first round, forcing the Huskies to submit the four highest scores of the round. [CQ1]

The remaining eligible golfers were left to battle in the tough environment, with frequent weather delays disrupting the rest of the day. Juniors Teddy Lin and Robert Galligan managed to remain resilient, with both golfers finishing the day at 3-over 74. [CQ2]

Play was ultimately suspended in the second round due to the impending nightfall, leaving the Huskies in 15th place at 30-over par. [CQ1] Washington managed just a mere eight birdies on the day. [CQ2]

The early disqualification could have easily sunk the remainder of the tournament for Koo. After facing a laundry list of adversity while transitioning to the collegiate level, it would not have been unfathomable for the young golfer to return to the course demoralized. But on Tuesday, everything clicked.

The Cerritos, California native finished the final round with the second-lowest score in the field, a bogey-free 4-under 67. [CQ2] Koo successfully navigated the championship course behind well-placed iron shots, setting him up perfectly for four birdies throughout the round.

In a tournament that rewarded pars, Taehoon Song took advantage, ending the day with a score of 2-over 73, the next lowest score for the Huskies. Song finished the final round with 16 pars and two bogeys [CQ2], a testament to the steady demeanor the South Korean native had displayed in final rounds throughout his career.

Senior Bo Peng was the top individual finisher in the tournament for the Huskies, ending the tournament at 11-over par and a tie for 44th place. [CQ2] Koo was ineligible for the individual leaderboard due to the early disqualification. [CQ5]

Washington’s struggles were largely due to lackluster play around the greens, while concurrently failing to take advantage of the short and long holes at the Inverness Club.

The Huskies finished last in the field for their performance on par 3’s and par 5’s. Washington needed an average of 3.24 shots on par 3’s, finishing with a score of 10-over par across these holes. [CQ6] The performance remained dismal on par 5’s, using an average of 5.07 shots for a score of two over par. [CQ6] Washington lingered at the bottom for the number of birdies made, carding 16 across the two days. Virginia finished with the most, recording 43 birdies. [CQ6]

Washington’s position on the leaderboard remained stagnant, ending the tournament in 15th place with a final team score of 45-over 897. [CQ2] Texas Tech took home the team title with a final score of 1-over 853. [CQ2] There was not a single team that finished under par.

After two tough tournaments at championship courses, Washington will be left with time to regroup before facing a competitive field at the Georgia Collegiate.

The Huskies will tee off at the Golf Club of Georgia in Alpharetta, Georgia [CQ7] on Friday, Oct. 21 for the two-day tournament. [CQ8]

Reach reporter Ty Gilstrap at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ty_gilstrap

