Washington sweeps Oregon behind continued offensive outpour

If the Pat Kilkenny Park scoreboard didn’t serve as a potent enough reminder of the dismantling that had just occurred, redshirt sophomore Josh Emanuels opted to drive the point home just a little bit more.

Moments after striking out Oregon’s Drew Cowley on a fastball up and out of the zone, Emanuels celebratorily swept an imaginary broom across the foot of the mound for one final reminder of the weekend’s domination in Eugene.

Sunday’s outing, an 11-5 win for Washington, secured the first series sweep over the Ducks (31-19, 14-12 Pac-12) since 2009, due in large part to three consecutive days of double digit numbers in the run column.

The offensive outpour began from the first batter on Sunday, with a Mother’s Day crowd of 3,060 waiting just six pitches before witnessing the first fireworks of the day, courtesy of sophomore Cam Clayton. A solo shot over the left-center field wall was the first of 15 hits on the afternoon for the Huskies (32-14, 16-10 Pac-12).

Yet, it was Oregon who ultimately controlled the early innings, recording two home-runs and scoring on a wild pitch to jump to a two-run advantage — their largest lead of the series.

The lead would hold until the top of the sixth, when redshirt junior Michael Snyder brought home the go-ahead run by way of a three-run shot to the right field bullpen. The blast was Snyder’s seventh RBI of the series and kickstarted a six-run inning.

And on a weekend of unfathomable offensive production, the Washington defense decided to produce a little magic of their own in Sunday’s final innings.

With a runner on first in the bottom of the eighth, Oregon’s Jacob Walsh lined a shot into the left-center gap, which initially appeared destined to score the awaiting runner with ease.

Except, an initial account doesn’t account for the textbook relay from sophomore AJ Guerrero, Clayton, and redshirt Johnny Tincher that nabbed the runner mere milliseconds before he crossed the plate for the first out of the inning.

Amidst the chaos, Walsh waltzed into second base to provide Oregon with one more opportunity to crawl back into the game.

But, the Ducks hadn’t quite learned their lesson.

On the following batter, a skied fly ball sent redshirt sophomore Jeter Ybarra to the deepest part of foul territory. With his back to the infield, Ybarra extended as far as his reach could go, and miraculously snagged the plummeting ball moments before it hit the turf.

The catch was improbable in itself, but remarkably, it paled in comparison to the action that followed.

Positioned closer to the depths of right field than the first base bag he patrolled, Ybarra instantly turned around and launched a dart across the length of the diamond to nab the advancing Walsh.

Snyder applied a perfect tag, and once again, a Duck was plucked from the basepaths.

All Oregon could do was stare at the dirt in disbelief. Everything was going right for the Huskies.

Three more runs were tacked on in the ninth inning via three RBI singles to secure Washington’s fourth sweep of the year.

The Huskies’ 43-run weekend and a sweep of the No. 24 Ducks bolstered an already lucrative at-large bid for the College World Series, as Washington has now won 11 of its last 12 games and vaulted to second place in the Pac-12 standings.

Next, Washington returns to Seattle, where it will welcome Cal for a three-game series to round out the regular season. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, May 18.

Reach Sports Editor Ty Gilstrap at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ty_gilstrap

