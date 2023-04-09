Washington swept by Arizona for fourth straight loss

After three straight losses, the Washington men’s tennis team sought to break its longest losing streak of the season on Sunday afternoon against No. 12 Arizona.

The last time the two sides met was in the Pac-12 tournament last year, where UW had a Cinderella run to the tournament championship match, defeating Arizona along the way. The Huskies (10-8, 12-3 Pac-12) did not have the same luck in this year’s meeting, extending their losing streak to four after falling 4-0 to the Wildcats (19-4, 5-1 Pac-12).

Poor performances in doubles play carried over from previous matches, beginning with freshman Brett Pearson and sophomore Nedim Suko, who fell 6-3 on Court 2.

Arizona secured the doubles point on Court 1 over sophomores Cesar Bouchelaghem and Dzianis Zharyn, who were unable to build upon the momentum from their last match against ASU and fell in a 6-2 set.

Entering singles play, the Huskies looked to rewrite the narrative from their losing streak after losing the doubles point for the fourth consecutive match.

Junior Jim Hendrikx was the first to finish for Washington, but he, too, was defeated 6-1, 6-2, to stretch Arizona’s lead to two. It was a similar tone for Pearson on the sixth court, who lost 6-2, 6-0, to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead over the Huskies.

From there, it didn’t take long before Arizona clinched the overall match. Much like the other singles matches, Zharyn was quickly defeated within two sets, 6-3, 6-2.

Washington will remain on the road to take on the Southern California Pac-12 schools this week, kicking off the action against UCLA on Friday, April 14, at 2 p.m.

Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com.

