Washington takes down Air Force with late goal

A converted penalty in the 81st minute by sophomore midfielder Tatum Thomason gave the Washington women’s soccer team a crucial 2-1 victory against Air Force on Saturday afternoon.

The game was action-packed throughout, with Air Force creating the most chances behind 18 shots to force six saves. The Huskies (5-1-2) had 12 shots on goal, forcing four saves.

Washington came out of the gates looking dangerous, with freshman midfielder Jadyn Holdenried creating two good looks in the opening ten minutes.

The opportunities went back and forth for the following 20 minutes until Holdenried finally capitalized on her abundance of chances. A great strike from her left to the top of the box nestled the ball into the bottom-right corner of the net, providing Washington a lead at the break.

Smart game planning and an array of substitutions from Air Force had them firing on all cylinders at the start of the second half. It wasn’t long before the Falcons (3-4) found the equalizer behind a deep shot from the Falcon’s Cassi Bych in the 52nd minute.

Air Force continued to apply the pressure, controlling most of the possession and creating two good looks in the next 10 minutes. However, the Huskies’ defense ultimately prevailed, and a penalty awarded in the 81st minute allowed Thomason to carry them to victory.

Washington, unbeaten in five straight matches since its loss to Santa Clara, has figured things out tactically. With all the momentum and three important home games coming up, the Huskies are on the cusp of breaking into the Top 25.

The team’s home stretch kicks off on Friday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m., when Washington hosts California at Husky Soccer Stadium.

