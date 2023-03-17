Washington to face UCLA in a marquee weekend matchup

There will be no shortage of superstars this weekend.

Beginning Friday, the No. 8 Washington softball team will embark on a series against No. 3 UCLA this weekend in a battle between two elite Pac-12 programs.

The Huskies (21-4, 2-1 Pac-12) will be led by ace freshman pitcher Ruby Meylan (9-1) in the circle. Meylan has posted a 1.12 ERA in 75 innings pitched, cruising to 110 strikeouts while only allowing 53 hits and 14 walks.

Meylan’s lethal strikeout ability makes her a matchup nightmare against any team, no matter how talented.

The Bruins (25-2, 2-1 Pac 12) are led by an ace of their own, as senior pitcher Brooke Yanez (9-0) has been unstoppable this season.

Yanez has a 0.99 ERA in 56.2 innings pitched, striking out 66 batters while allowing 29 hits and 13 walks, and not allowing more than two earned runs all season.

In its two losses on the season — to Oklahoma and Cal — UCLA has been outscored 22-0. In every other game, the Bruins are outscoring their opponents, 174-29. Washington is outscoring opponents 183-58 overall on the season, while being outscored 15-27 in its four losses.

Washington has the upper hand when it comes to a versatile superstar who can make an impact both in the circle and at the plate.

In 39 innings pitched this season, senior pitcher Kelley Lynch (5-1) has a 1.97 ERA with 58 strikeouts. At the plate, Lynch is batting .333 with 11 RBI.

“I think that’s what makes the game so fun for me,” Lynch said. “It brings out different competitive elements to you when you play both sides of the field being a pitcher and a hitter, I like to think I have a few chips that nobody else has because I play both sides.”

The Bruins are stacked with offensive firepower, with four starters who have a .370 batting average or higher. Ahead of the pack is junior Maya Brady, who is batting .481 on the year and leading the team with eight home runs and 32 RBI.

The Huskies have been explosive offensively this season as well, with three starters batting over .370 and the offense combining for 33 home runs. Senior Baylee Klingler, the 2022 Pac-12 Player of the Year, is having another incredible season so far with a .452 batting average along with six home runs and 26 RBI.

Senior Madison Huskey has been the home run leader for Washington, leading the way with eight home runs and 28 RBI. Huskey had a home run against UCLA in 2022 and another in 2019, and she will look to add another to her total in 2023.

Another area where the Huskies hold an advantage over the Bruins is their aggressive baserunning, utilizing speed on the basepaths to create more scoring opportunities. The Huskies have 43 steals on the season, compared to 24 for the Bruins.

A big name to watch this weekend is freshman Brooklyn Carter, who is a threat to steal the bases at any time as a pinch runner. Carter is 14 of 15 on stolen base attempts this season, and puts the Huskies in scoring position whenever she is on the basepath, even from first base.

The Huskies are in for a tough test this weekend, but overall, they match up well against the Bruins with their current style of play.

“A team like UCLA is a longtime rival of ours,” Lynch said. “Keeping it simple and playing Husky softball is probably the most important thing for everyone on the team.”

The Huskies open the series in Los Angeles on Friday at 5 p.m., and will play again on Saturday at 2 p.m. before closing out the series Sunday at noon.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

