Washington unable to defeat in-form Cal side

Away games haven’t been kind to the Washington women’s soccer team in recent weeks.

In need of a bounce-back win, Washington was unable to do enough to get it, as it fell to Cal, 2-1, despite creating a plethora of scoring chances throughout the game.

Coming off a 2-1 loss last week, where the Huskies (8-3-2, 2-3 Pac-12) were outshot for the first time this season 22 to 16 against the Cardinal, the Huskies struggled to put the ball away again Sunday afternoon.

Despite occasionally lacking clinical finishing when it matters most, the Huskies have been a high scoring side all season, scoring more than three goals in six of their last 11 games.

On Sunday, the Golden Bears (8-3-3, 3-2 Pac-12) controlled the tempo early on, creating three chances inside the Huskies’ box within the first minutes of play.

After a series of California attacks amounted to nothing, Washington finally found its feet. Nearly 25 minutes in, fifth-year forward Summer Yates opened up the scoring for the Huskies against the run of play.

But as the half drew to a close, the Golden Bears managed to pull back the momentum.

California leveled the score to 1-1 in the 41st minute with a quick counterattack, which ended with a lofted strike into the top right corner of the net. The Huskies promptly dropped deep to hold on for the remainder of the half.

In the 57th minute, the Golden Bears took advantage of and capitalized on a failed attack by the Huskies. With its eighth shot of the match, California managed to secure its second goal with a chipped shot over Washington’s goalkeeper, graduate student Olivia Sekany.

Twenty minutes later, a Washington shot was blocked off the line, after the California goalkeeper missed the parry. The resulting corner petered out into a goal kick.

Only minutes later, fifth-year forward Karlee Stueckle belted a shot that graced the top of the crossbar, but ultimately missed the intended target.

Stueckle’s shot seemingly breathed some life into the tired Huskies.

The Huskies gave their all in the dying minutes of the match, piling forward and sprinting after every ball as they attempted to salvage a draw.

However, it wasn’t to be for the Huskies, who succumbed to a second consecutive loss for their third of the season.

A consistent thorn in their side, the Huskies have struggled to put away a majority of their chances in recent weeks. In their first loss of the season away at Oregon, Washington was unable to score from 28 shots. The Huskies needed to bury their chances against the Golden Bears, but once again struggled to do so.

The Huskies will look to bring a win back to Washington as they take on Oregon State at home Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

Reach reporter Colin Stern at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @colinstern5

