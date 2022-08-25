Washington unable to score in draw with Loyola Marymount

It seemed as though the Washington women’s soccer team couldn’t buy a goal against Loyola Marymount on Thursday.

In their first away game of the 2022 season, the Huskies traveled south to sunny Los Angeles, looking to continue their perfect run of form. UW had scored eight goals in its first two matches of the Pac-12 season.

Two of the eight were scored by substitutes, senior defender Helena Reischling, and junior forward Hailey Still, proving the impact that rotation has had on the team.

Despite the scoreline, the Huskies (2-0-1) brought their A-game to California. In the opening ten minutes, UW continuously tested LMU goalkeeper Amanda Delgado, who was coming off of an impressive clean sheet performance against UC Irvine last weekend.

More than halfway into the first half, Washington continued to get stuck into tackles and work the ball upfield. Fifth-year forwards Karlee Stueckle and Summer Yates were unable to get the ball into the back of the net despite a few attempts on goal.

In the 28th minute, senior defender Kala McDaniel tested LMU’s Delgado with a shot from outside the box, and the keeper was forced to extend her arm to the top corner of the net to prevent a Washington goal. Delgado went on to make nine saves this match.

The Huskies maintained a solid defensive line throughout the first 45 minutes. With five shots to LMU’s one, the game was very much in Washington’s control. Graduate student defender Shae Holmes and the rest of the defense continued to play the ball out from the back and work their way into LMU’s half of the field, putting pressure on the Lions’ midfield. LMU’s strikers were oftentimes found stranded up top against the entire Washington midfield and defense, forcing sideways and back passing into their own half.

Only three minutes into the second half, a deflected corner from Yates landed at the feet of senior forward Kyla Ferry who attempted to flick the ball past the keeper and into the net. In a matter of seconds, the ball was deflected off the post by an outstretched LMU defender, resulting in another corner which led to a goal kick.

From this moment on, Washington barely gave Loyola a second to breathe.

With five more shots in the first ten minutes of the second half, the Huskies kept pushing for the goal they were craving. In the 59th minute, redshirt senior midfielder Claudia Longo was unable to take advantage of a free kick just outside the box, drilling the ball into the Loyola wall. Just eight minutes later, the Huskies whizzed another free kick just beyond the far post.

In the 68th minute, Stueckle went down with a cramp. Her dominant performance in LA summarized just how hard her side had worked in the second half. The Huskies continued to parade the Lions’ (0-0-2) half for the rest of the game.

Past the 70th minute, the Lions began to get some wind behind their sails, working in two shots, neither of which troubled graduate student goalkeeper Olivia Sekany.

As the final minutes approached, both sides increased their physicality with a plethora of tackles and long passes moving the ball back and forth across the field. However, it wasn’t to be for either side, as the Huskies had to settle for a goalless draw.

Despite taking 20 shots, Washington was unable to muster a goal as its winning streak came to an end. Even though the day did not go Washington’s way, UW is yet to concede a goal this season courtesy of an organized defense, tireless midfield, and constant pressure from the strikers.

It is yet to be determined whether or not Washington will sit atop of the table after the third game week. Colorado, having won their first two games of the season, plays Valparaiso on Friday, and Arizona finished their match against Nebraska on Thursday in a 1-1 draw. The result of the Colorado match will determine the standings for the weekend.

Washington will be hungry for goals as it heads into its next game against Long Beach State on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m.

Reach reporter Colin Stern at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @colinstern5

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.