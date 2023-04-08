Washington unravels late, drops road series at Arizona

With all the ebbs and flows of college baseball, there are bound to be a handful of lackluster games throughout the course of a season.

Unfortunately for the Washington baseball team, it was met with a pair of those unwelcomed, yet inevitable mulligans on consecutive days. Coming off a decisive loss Friday evening, UW was once again drubbed by Arizona Saturday afternoon, falling 13-1 in the series finale.

The rubber match wasn’t always a blowout; UW redshirt junior starting pitcher Jared Engman settled in after allowing two runs in the bottom of the second, following the inning up with two scoreless frames to keep the Huskies in the game.

Engman exited after the fourth inning having allowed seven hits and two runs, but limiting the damage given the Wildcats’ large assortment of baserunners.

The game appeared to resemble more of a nail-biter, not a blowout, after a sac fly by Johnny Tincher scored the Huskies’ first run in the top of the fifth inning, reducing the deficit to 2-1.

The next three innings, though, couldn’t have gone much worse for Washington.

With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, the Wildcats broke away with a 2-RBI single. After a 1-2-3 inning from the Huskies, a bad situation went worse when the Wildcats added two more in the bottom of the seventh as the Huskies made a mess of the inning with two walks, a hit-by-pitch, a balk, and a passed ball.

Despite all that, UW was still somewhat within shouting distance to mount a furious comeback, until things unraveled entirely in the bottom of the eighth.

First, Arizona clocked a double into left-center field. Then, a single resulted in runners on the corners with no outs. Those two runners were driven in on consecutive singles, before a double cleared the bases to bring in two more runs. With a 10-1 lead, the Wildcats added insult to injury.

After a walk, a triple cleared the bases yet again, scoring two more runs for a 12-1 Arizona lead. One more run came in on a pickoff attempt, and by the time the inning mercifully ended four batters later, the scoreboard didn’t resemble the same competitive ballgame it had just innings prior.

The Huskies had to face 11 batters in the innings, relinquishing seven runs, six hits, and making one error in the process.

Head coach Jason Kelly rolled out seven different pitchers in the contest, who gave up a total of 17 hits and nine walks. On the offensive front, things weren’t a whole lot better for the Huskies, going 6 for 32 at the plate and drawing just two walks.

One of the few bright spots was sophomore Cam Clayton, who enjoyed a 3 for 4 day to bring his season average up to .351.

All in all, it was a very forgettable end to the series for Washington, which lost consecutive games in Tucson.

UW will look to get back on track when it returns home to face Arizona State on Friday, April 14, at 6:05 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

