Washington upsets No. 2 Auburn in match play

Good things come to those who wait.

For Washington men’s golf, this came in the form of an upset win over Golfstat’s No. 2 ranked team in the country, the Auburn Tigers, 3 matches to 2.

After two consecutive rounds at the Amer Ari Invitational were canceled due to gusting wind on the Big Island of Hawai’i, course officials ultimately decided to forgo the tournament, granting the Huskies an unexpected day off on Friday.

Behind the scenes, Washington’s head coach Alan Murray collaborated with Nick Clincard, Auburn’s head coach, to hastily organize another event for the two programs. With Kohanaiki Golf Course extending an invitation to host the impromptu match, a tweet was sent out publicizing the surprise contest. Less than an hour later, the Huskies were teeing off in one of the biggest tests of the season.

Auburn touts one of the top résumés in collegiate golf, having earned three team titles in four tournaments this season, and notably besting Washington at the Maui Jim Invitational in September. The success has been built on the backs of the Tigers’ talented sophomore duo, No. 21 Brendan Valdes and No. 40 Evan Vo.

But through nine holes, Washington took the early advantage behind the play of its veteran leaders, senior Petr Hruby and junior Taehoon Song. The pair entered the turn 2 shots up on their opponents, while senior Bo Peng and junior Teddy Lin were deadlocked at even. Sophomore Aidan O’Hagan found himself in an early hole — the lone Husky at 1 down.

Hruby breezed through the remainder of his round, earning an early return to the clubhouse behind a match win over Auburn’s J.M. Butler.

Peng’s short game was the difference in his 4 and 2 match win over Valdes, as he flew through the back half of the scorecard in just seven holes. The senior applied the knockout punch with a perfect chip, perched narrowly above a greenside bunker to save par and win the hole.

Despite Song’s early 2 up advantage, the junior failed to gain ground on Auburn’s Alex Volgerson over the back nine, forcing Song to compete for all 18 holes in his 2-up win, which ultimately became the winning match for Washington.

Lin fell 3 and 2 to Auburn’s Carson Bacha, while O’Hagan’s early deficit was insurmountable, succumbing to Vo in a 3 and 1 loss.

With this matchup being created to accommodate the loss of a previously scheduled tournament, the NCAA ruled that the results would count toward official rankings. Washington has been on the outside looking in for the past few months, sitting just outside the top 25 rankings at No. 29. After Friday’s magnitude win, Washington will likely crack the rankings for the first time this season.

Next up, Peng and Song will compete in another one-day tournament — this time at the Riviera Country Club for the Genesis Invitational Collegiate Showcase on Monday, Feb. 13. The Huskies will reunite in La Quinta, Calif. for The Prestige at PGA West the following Monday, Feb. 20.

Reach reporter Ty Gilstrap at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ty_gilstrap

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.