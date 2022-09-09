Washington volleyball comes back to win in its second match of the day

Just hours after its four-game winning streak was snapped Friday morning, the Washington volleyball team returned to the court with a chance to get the sour taste out of its mouth.

It took a full five sets to do so against Cal Poly, but UW was able to emerge victorious in its nightcap, overcoming a 2-1 set deficit.

For head coach Keegan Cook, the marathon night game, in their second game in eight hours, coming off of a loss, can only churn the Huskies (5-2) out as a better team from it.

“Most of all, I’m glad that our athletes have a better understanding of what it’s going to take to compete at a really high level,” Cook said. “I think all these teams showed us where we’re at, and where we have to go.”

The Mustangs (0-6) may have given the Huskies more than they bargained for in the first three sets.

Cal Poly opened up an 18-15 lead in the first set, but a 7-0 UW run, fueled by an active home crowd and courtesy of six consecutive Madi Endsley serves, put the Huskies in the driver's seat of the first set, which they ultimately won, 25-21.

In the second set, the Mustangs caused the Huskies problems from the get-go, winning the first three points. Washington, however, climbed back and took an 18-17 lead after a service ace by sophomore Lauren Bays.

But this time, it was Cal Poly’s turn to go on a run, and a 6-0 streak propelled the Mustangs to a 25-19 set win, tying the match at 1-1.

In the third set, frustration began to set in for Washington, and it looked like a team playing its second game of the day, as mistakes and communication errors allowed Cal Poly to a 24-17 advantage. UW mounted a rally, but a replay review was the deciding factor in a 25-21 win for the Mustangs.

Trailing two sets to one, the Huskies needed a spark.

“[It was] a couple tactical changes, a couple lineup changes, to give a different look,” Cook said. “We moved some things around, but mostly, I challenged the senior athletes to really carry us through in a critical moment, and I thought they really showed up there late.”

Two of those senior athletes were Claire Hoffman and Marin Grote, who ended with 15 kills and 11 kills, respectively, and were on full display in an emotionally-charged fourth-set victory.

Also in the limelight was sophomore Emoni Bush, who led the team with 17 kills. Perhaps none were bigger than the final point of set four, a kill that kept the Huskies alive with a 25-22 win. With the match tied at 2-2, a final 15-point set was left to decide a winner at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The Huskies desperately wanted to avoid another deflating loss on the day, especially after a wire-to-wire battle in their second match. And in the fifth set, they played like it.

With UW leading 8-6, Cal Poly connected for a kill to narrow the Washington lead to just one. It was the final point of the night for the Mustangs.

Grote recorded a kill on the next point off an assist from Endsley, and Endsley was the only server to touch the ball for the remainder of the game, rattling off six more points highlighted by kills from Grote, Endsley, and Powell.

When the Huskies finally walked off the court for the night, it was to a much different tune than just hours prior, when its win streak was snapped.

Washington goes a week without games before traveling to Bozeman to face North Texas on Friday, Sept. 16 at 9 a.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

