Washington volleyball defeats Cal in three sets

The No. 19 Washington volleyball team was looking to keep a winning streak alive as it began the second-half of Pac-12 play on Friday night against California.

In a three-set match, the Huskies were able to overcome offensive struggles and roster challenges to defeat the Golden Bears 3-0.

“I liked certain things, I didn’t like other things to be honest,” head coach Keegan Cook said. “I thought we rallied in each of the sets, especially sets one and two, we rallied and found ways to win.”

Washington was forced to work around yet another injury to its lineup on Friday night, as sophomore outside hitter Emoni Bush was seen on the sidelines wearing a boot on her left foot.

“The X-rays came back positive on the sprain,” Cook said. “We’re hoping to get her back sooner than later.”

In the first set, the Huskies (16-5, 8-3 Pac-12) were faced with a Golden Bears defense that was difficult to work around.

“They’ve gotten a lot better at serving I think is a big thing,” Cook said. “We looked pretty weak as a serving team, not just in that we made errors but the ones we were serving in weren’t great.”

The two teams were fairly close to one another throughout the set, with four points being the most that ever separated them in set one.

The Bears (7-14, 0-11 Pac-12) saved a handful of attacks from scoring, and were even able to protect well against senior outside hitter Claire Hoffman.

“If you serve weakly, and you serve it out, and you hit it out, then you’re gonna find yourself in games that are 20-all where anything can happen,” Cook said.

That’s exactly what happened in the first set Friday night.

Each team fought off a set point from the other, but it wasn’t until senior setter Ella May Powell caught the Cal defense by surprise, tipping the ball over the net, that the set was decided 27-25 in favor of Washington.

Set two began with a large lead by Washington. A couple of key blocks, combined with kills from Hoffman and senior middle blocker Marin Grote quickly put the team ahead by five points.

The lead only got smaller from there as the Bears began their comeback, led by Cal freshman Peyton Dejardin. Dejardins’ attacking mid-set, on top of a few defensive mistakes from UW, allowed the Bears to quickly move past UW, taking a 17-15 lead.

The back and forth continued until a handful of errors put Washington ahead of Cal, 24-20. Cal stayed alive for two set points, but Washington was able to finish the set off 25-22 after Grote sent a kill to the front left of the defending side.

The final set began and ended with Washington comfortably ahead of Cal. The Cal defense, which started the match out strong, was progressively more challenged by Washington throughout the set.

Washington had 14 kills in set three, including six from Hoffman who had her best set of the match in the last one. The Huskies won the third set, 25-19.

Friday night’s match did not come without its challenges, but the Huskies managed to overcome their struggles and get another conference win under their belt.

Washington is set to face conference leader, No. 8 Stanford on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m.

Reach reporter Madison Rockwell at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @madisonroc18

