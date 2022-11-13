Washington volleyball emerges victorious in five-set battle at ASU

The No. 20 Washington volleyball team was looking to redeem itself after a tough loss to Arizona Friday afternoon.

The team had its ups and downs Sunday afternoon, but Washington was able to combine strong efforts on both sides of the ball in a 3-2 win over Arizona State.

In set one, the two teams went back and forth scoring, as Washington struggled to get into a groove.

Ahead of the Huskies 19-17, Arizona State brought strong blocking and creative offensive plays to jump ahead of Washington and earn five unanswered points.

Senior outside hitter Claire Hoffman made up for one of those points with a powerful kill, but it wasn’t enough to catch up to the Sun Devils, who took the first set, 25-18.

In the second set, Washington was able to get ahead and stay ahead.

The Huskies’ (18-8, 10-6 Pac-12) offense was much more stable than it was in the first, as their hitting percentage was over three times better than set one.

A couple of attacking mistakes throughout the set by Washington caused its lead to shrink, but the Huskies were able to hold their lead for all of set two.

Hoffman had a commanding performance, as she was able to come out with four kills in the second. She was set up by senior setter Ella May Powell, who had three kills in set two on top of her solid setting.

A block by the Huskies gave them the set point, and an attack error by the Sun Devils (11-18, 5-12) secured the second set for the Huskies, 25-19.

Sophomore outside hitter Emoni Bush returned to the Washington lineup for the first two sets Sunday afternoon. She had three kills and a block in her first match back since suffering an ankle injury on Oct. 23.

In the third set, Washington briefly fell behind, but after Hoffman’s 11th kill of the match, the team did not fall behind again.

Six unanswered points by Washington in the middle of the set, including a pair of service aces from sophomore libero Lauren Bays, gave the Huskies a comfortable 18-12 lead.

Solid defense from Washington, combined with a handful of attacking errors from ASU, kept the Sun Devils’ response to a minimum, and gave the Huskies the third set, 25-16.

Set four was the closest set all match, with both teams taking turns going on scoring runs and flipping the lead.

After falling behind 19-16, the Sun Devils broke away with five unanswered points and created major momentum.

After a timeout, senior outside hitter Shannon Crenshaw put together back-to-back kills and powered past the Sun Devils’ defense, bringing the Huskies within one at 23-22.

Both teams put together their best defensive efforts, and forced a few extensive rallies to keep the set neck and neck.

The Huskies fought off two set points from the Sun Devils, but the Sun Devils’ 15th block of the match earned them the set, 27-25.

In a critical fifth set, contributions from Hoffman, Crenshaw, and senior middle blocker Marin Grote gave the Huskies an early lead that remained steady for the set.

Hoffman’s 26th kill of the match finished off the set at 15-8, and gave Washington the win over ASU.

After two weekends away, the Huskies return home this week and will face Colorado on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.

Reach reporter Madison Rockwell at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @madisonroc18

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.