Washington volleyball ends perfect day with 3-0 win

Playing in its second match of the day, the Washington volleyball team looked just as polished as it did in its first.

After a three-set victory over North Texas in the morning, UW showed no signs of fatigue Friday night with another three-set victory, this time over Montana State.

While the overall 3-0 win conveys a runaway victory, the first set told a different story.

The Huskies (7-2) opened a 16-11 lead, but the Bobcats (4-7) slowly climbed ahead, and held a 24-23 lead with a chance to win the first set. A kill by trusty senior Marin Grote, however, kept Washington alive, tying the game at 24.

The Huskies took the next two points, a service ace by redshirt freshman Maeve Griffin and a kill by senior Claire Hoffman, and escaped with a 26-24 first set victory.

It was just the second match appearance of Griffins’ career, with the first coming Friday morning, as she was sidelined with an injury in 2021.

From the beginning of the second set on, it was an uphill battle for the Bobcats.

UW took a 14-6 lead in the second set, highlighted by Hoffman and Grote, and never looked back in a 25-16 set victory, which ended with two kills by Hoffman.

The Huskies found themselves ahead 21-12 in the third set, and ended the match with four consecutive points to take the set 25-12, and the match 3-0.

Hoffman paced UW with 14 kills, while Grote added nine, Endsley added eight, and sophomore Emoni Bush had seven.

Senior Ella May Powell once again led the way with a staggering 41 assists. The Huskies’ overall hitting percentage on the night was .389, topping at .565 in the second match.

It was the third straight win for Washington, which will make a quick return to the court, facing Boise State Saturday, Sept. 17 at 10:00 a.m.

