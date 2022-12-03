Washington volleyball falls in first round of NCAA tournament to end season

The No. 25 Washington volleyball team and its six seniors took the court for the final time this season when it faced TCU in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday afternoon.

In the season ender, the Huskies couldn’t keep up with the Horned Frogs, and dropped the match, 3-1.

The Huskies (20-11, 12-8 Pac-12) battled for every set, and scored at least 21 points in all but the first. They couldn’t close out enough sets, however, and were dealt an early conclusion to their season.

Sophomore outside hitter Emoni Bush led the team in kills Friday afternoon, earning 15 of the team’s total 52 kills. She was followed by senior outside hitter Claire Hoffman and senior middle blocker Marin Grote, who finished the match with 13 and 11 kills, respectively.

The highlight of the match for Washington was the second set, where the team had its best offensive performance all night, closing the set at 26-24 on a block by sophomore middle blocker Sophie Summers.

It was an exciting shift in momentum for the Huskies, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Horned Frogs, (17-10, 11-5 Big 12) who played cleaner than the Huskies for the remainder of the match.

TCU senior Audrey Nalls was a major threat to Washington throughout, as she consistently proved herself to be a formidable foe for the UW defense. Nalls would go on to lead her team in kills, with a staggering total of 25.

It was Washington’s 21st consecutive appearance in the NCAA tournament, but it was its shortest tournament run since the onset of said streak.

On a more emotional note, Washington’s six seniors played for the final time on Friday afternoon, concluding an instrumental five years with the program.

Seniors Dani Cole, Shannon Crenshaw, Marin Grote, Claire Hoffman, Siana Houghton, and Ella May Powell all single handedly contributed to a total of 112 wins over the past five seasons. Not to mention, the six also earned their team two Pac-12 Championships.

Although their retirement will be certainly felt throughout the program,, the Huskies have a strong group of underclassmen who are on track to make a similar mark at UW.

Bush, Summers, and sophomore libero Lauren Bays, especially, were a few top-contributors from this season who will look to hopefully carry on future success for the team.

